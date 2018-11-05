A Little Help from the Pros We asked three experts for their sorta healthy dining strategies.

The Chef

Michael Lachowicz

George Trois and Restaurant Michael

Go ahead, order the hollandaise.

“Chefs are finding ways to trick the palate into feeling a more luxurious sensation, like by using a starch such as arrowroot to add body, or replacing half the cream in a cream sauce with 2 percent milk. Roland Liccioni of Les Nomades taught me how to make a sauce that approximates an egg-free béarnaise by reducing tomatoes down and adding butter, tarragon, and sherry vinegar. But sometimes you just want the real thing, and that’s fine too. When I go out to eat, I want to enjoy what the chef does best.”

The Athlete

Linnae Harper

Guard for the Chicago Sky

Ditch the drive-through.

“In college, I didn’t really pay attention to what I ate and went for a lot of fast food. But my senior year, I decided to cut out fast food along with pork and red meat. I can see a difference in how I play since doing that. I have more energy, and I feel like it’s elevated my game. But I still let myself have a cheat day once a week — I feel like that’s OK if I spend six days training hard and eating right.”

The Dietitian

Kate Merkle

Nourishment Works

Listen to your body.

“I practice what’s called intuitive eating: I essentially eat what my body’s hungry for at any given time. It sounds like a free-for-all, but it isn’t. Your body knows what, and when, it wants to eat if you tune in to it. You can figure out the difference between physical and emotional hunger. So for instance, when I go out to dinner at Spacca Napoli, I ask myself questions before I even get there: How hungry am I really? Do I want pizza or pasta? Something hot or cold? How am I feeling today? Then I can zero in on what will really satisfy me — though often, it ends up being the puttanesca pizza.”

