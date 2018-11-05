A Little Help from the Pros
We asked three experts for their sorta healthy dining strategies.
The Chef
Michael Lachowicz
George Trois and Restaurant Michael
Go ahead, order the hollandaise.
“Chefs are finding ways to trick the palate into feeling a more luxurious sensation, like by using a starch such as arrowroot to add body, or replacing half the cream in a cream sauce with 2 percent milk. Roland Liccioni of Les Nomades taught me how to make a sauce that approximates an egg-free béarnaise by reducing tomatoes down and adding butter, tarragon, and sherry vinegar. But sometimes you just want the real thing, and that’s fine too. When I go out to eat, I want to enjoy what the chef does best.”
The Athlete
Linnae Harper
Guard for the Chicago Sky
Ditch the drive-through.
“In college, I didn’t really pay attention to what I ate and went for a lot of fast food. But my senior year, I decided to cut out fast food along with pork and red meat. I can see a difference in how I play since doing that. I have more energy, and I feel like it’s elevated my game. But I still let myself have a cheat day once a week — I feel like that’s OK if I spend six days training hard and eating right.”
The Dietitian
Kate Merkle
Nourishment Works
Listen to your body.
“I practice what’s called intuitive eating: I essentially eat what my body’s hungry for at any given time. It sounds like a free-for-all, but it isn’t. Your body knows what, and when, it wants to eat if you tune in to it. You can figure out the difference between physical and emotional hunger. So for instance, when I go out to dinner at Spacca Napoli, I ask myself questions before I even get there: How hungry am I really? Do I want pizza or pasta? Something hot or cold? How am I feeling today? Then I can zero in on what will really satisfy me — though often, it ends up being the puttanesca pizza.”
Clothing: (Harper) Under Armour Chicago; Makeup: (Harper) iris guevara/Factor ArtistsEdit Module
Share
Advertisement
20 Delicious, Sorta Healthy Chicago Restaurant Meals
25 minutes ago
The Food Lover’s Guide to (Sorta) Healthy Dining in Chicago
37 minutes ago
In Search of the Healthiest Restaurant Meal in Chicago
49 minutes ago
The Best Nonalcoholic Cocktails in Chicago
52 minutes ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.