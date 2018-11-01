What We’re Talking About in November

1 Brendan Sodikoff’s food court, Aster Hall, opens at the 900 North Michigan Shops. It’s like a greatest hits album, with a Small Cheval and other Hogsalt Hospitality favorites.

2 Michelle Obama kicks off a tour for her autobiography, Becoming, at the United Center Nov. 13. She’s dishing on everything from her South Side childhood to the White House years, when bare arms counted as a controversy.

3 Evanston residents face a referendum Nov. 6 on the fate of the Harley Clarke Mansion. Preservationists say it’s too historic to demolish. Environmentalists want to go further back and restore the natural lakeshore.

4 “If you picked this book up looking for wild, druggy stories about my addiction to opiates, you’re out of luck,” Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy writes in his memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), out Nov. 13. Then: “That last part was a joke. Jesus, of course I’m going to write about the drugs.” Phew.

