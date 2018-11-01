Where to Get a Picture Framed Around Chicago

“When you work with so many different types of media, you need a framer with excellent guidance. My former framer was two doors down, but he closed. Now Bill Paulson at Apple Frame Studio (618 E. Hawley St., Mundelein) is my guy. He’ll pick up and drop off the pieces. But most important, he chooses appropriate looks, like a clean frame for French painter Arno Elias’s work, which is so textural: photographs saturated with paint. For Joanne Mattera, who wrote The Art of Encaustic Painting, her colors are Zen-like, so the framing needed to be quiet. Bill understands the play between the art and the frame. His work is always spot-on.” From $50

