I’ve Got a Guy

Where to Get a Picture Framed Around Chicago

Gallerist Melanee Cooper spills on who mounts the works at her River North spot, reopening this month after a nine-year hiatus.

Interview by Heidi Mitchell

Published today at 4:01 p.m.

Photo: Courtesy of Melanee Cooper

“When you work with so many different types of media, you need a framer with excellent guidance. My former framer was two doors down, but he closed. Now Bill Paulson at Apple Frame Studio (618 E. Hawley St., Mundelein) is my guy. He’ll pick up and drop off the pieces. But most important, he chooses appropriate looks, like a clean frame for French painter Arno Elias’s work, which is so textural: photographs saturated with paint. For Joanne Mattera, who wrote The Art of Encaustic Painting, her colors are Zen-like, so the framing needed to be quiet. Bill understands the play between the art and the frame. His work is always spot-on.” From $50

