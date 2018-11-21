You Should Know Gia Margaret

The Chicago folksinger and songwriter, 30, has held many jobs: dental assistant, nanny, bookstore clerk. But with the July release of her tranquil debut LP, There’s Always Glimmer, funded by a Kickstarter campaign, music has become her main pursuit. Ahead of her show at Lincoln Hall on November 23, Margaret reflects on how she found her voice.

On juggling day jobs

“Music is all I think about. I felt like a liar every day in my 20s when I wasn’t totally pursuing it.”

On Kickstarter-fueled motivation

“For the first time I had a group of people holding me accountable. I was like, ‘OK, I guess I’m making a record. Let’s do this thing!’ ”

On her impassioned sound

“I don’t even feel like I’m a hyperemotional person, but it comes out with my music. I’ve just learned to surrender to it.”

