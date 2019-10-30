Arm Yourself for Winter With These Hiking Boots
Even if you never stray off the concrete, rugged boots in luxe leathers lend a tough edge to any look.
1. Nubuck and calf leather stacked-heeled booties, $458, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.
2. Nappa leather combat boots, $695, Stuart Weitzman, 520 N. Michigan Ave.
3. Cow and sheep leather combat boots, $595, Rag & Bone, 25 E. Delaware Pl.
4. Leather hiking boots, $495, Sandro, 102 E. Oak St.
5. Leather hiking boots, $1,695, Giorgio Armani, 25 E. Oak St.
