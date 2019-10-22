Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Chicago’s Best Pizza

Frozen Pizza Smackdown: Connie’s vs. Home Run Inn

Two South Side–born pizza giants also go head to head in the freezer aisle. I grabbed an icy pie from each, picked up a six-pack, and held my own little cage match.

By John Kessler

Published today at 9:25 a.m.

 

Connie’s
Photos: Michael Zajakowski		 Home Run Inn
Connie’s
Classic Thin Crust Cheese		 Home Run Inn
Ultra Thin Sausage & Uncured Pepperoni
FLAGSHIP LOCATION
2373 S. Archer Ave., Bridgeport 4254 W. 31st St., Little Village
CLAIMS TO GREATNESS
A hundred percent real mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. Presumably because they know that ersatz Italian cheese is just sad. All-natural ingredients, including uncured pepperoni and rBST-free milk (look it up).
CRUST
Crisp and pebbly with cornmeal. You’ll be on your second slice before you sit down. Points for the rich flavor, but it’s way too thick and doughy to qualify as thin, let alone “ultra thin.” A couple of slices and you’ll be ready to move on to that pint of Jeni’s in the freezer.
SAUCE
Sufficiently tomatoey, if a bit on the thin side. Ditto, so let’s call this one a wash.
TOPPINGS
The cheese is appealingly stretchy, while the Parmesan added the sharp bite of, well, actual Parmesan. You can really taste the basil and oregano — maybe because they use so much of it. Something strange is up with this cheese, which has no elasticity and delivers only a faint hint of cheesy flavor. The sausage pellets are bland, so the well-spiced pepperoni has to do all the heavy lifting.
AFTER A NIGHT IN THE FRIDGE
An acceptable cold breakfast, but give it a brunchy touch with a zap in the
microwave and a fried egg on top.		 Kind of like a pizza-flavored protein bar. I don’t mean that as a dis.

Winner: Connie’s

Because if you squint, you can convince yourself it’s not from the freezer case.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module