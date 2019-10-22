Frozen Pizza Smackdown: Connie’s vs. Home Run Inn



Photos: Michael Zajakowski

Connie’s

Classic Thin Crust Cheese Home Run Inn

Ultra Thin Sausage & Uncured Pepperoni

FLAGSHIP LOCATION

2373 S. Archer Ave., Bridgeport 4254 W. 31st St., Little Village

CLAIMS TO GREATNESS

A hundred percent real mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. Presumably because they know that ersatz Italian cheese is just sad. All-natural ingredients, including uncured pepperoni and rBST-free milk (look it up).

CRUST

Crisp and pebbly with cornmeal. You’ll be on your second slice before you sit down. Points for the rich flavor, but it’s way too thick and doughy to qualify as thin, let alone “ultra thin.” A couple of slices and you’ll be ready to move on to that pint of Jeni’s in the freezer.

SAUCE

Sufficiently tomatoey, if a bit on the thin side. Ditto, so let’s call this one a wash.

TOPPINGS

The cheese is appealingly stretchy, while the Parmesan added the sharp bite of, well, actual Parmesan. You can really taste the basil and oregano — maybe because they use so much of it. Something strange is up with this cheese, which has no elasticity and delivers only a faint hint of cheesy flavor. The sausage pellets are bland, so the well-spiced pepperoni has to do all the heavy lifting.

AFTER A NIGHT IN THE FRIDGE