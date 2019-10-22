Edit Module
Frozen Pizza Smackdown: Connie’s vs. Home Run Inn
Two South Side–born pizza giants also go head to head in the freezer aisle. I grabbed an icy pie from each, picked up a six-pack, and held my own little cage match.
Photos: Michael Zajakowski
|Connie’s
Classic Thin Crust Cheese
|Home Run Inn
Ultra Thin Sausage & Uncured Pepperoni
|FLAGSHIP LOCATION
|2373 S. Archer Ave., Bridgeport
|4254 W. 31st St., Little Village
|CLAIMS TO GREATNESS
|A hundred percent real mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. Presumably because they know that ersatz Italian cheese is just sad.
|All-natural ingredients, including uncured pepperoni and rBST-free milk (look it up).
|CRUST
|Crisp and pebbly with cornmeal. You’ll be on your second slice before you sit down.
|Points for the rich flavor, but it’s way too thick and doughy to qualify as thin, let alone “ultra thin.” A couple of slices and you’ll be ready to move on to that pint of Jeni’s in the freezer.
|SAUCE
|Sufficiently tomatoey, if a bit on the thin side.
|Ditto, so let’s call this one a wash.
|TOPPINGS
|The cheese is appealingly stretchy, while the Parmesan added the sharp bite of, well, actual Parmesan. You can really taste the basil and oregano — maybe because they use so much of it.
|Something strange is up with this cheese, which has no elasticity and delivers only a faint hint of cheesy flavor. The sausage pellets are bland, so the well-spiced pepperoni has to do all the heavy lifting.
|AFTER A NIGHT IN THE FRIDGE
|An acceptable cold breakfast, but give it a brunchy touch with a zap in the
microwave and a fried egg on top.
|Kind of like a pizza-flavored protein bar. I don’t mean that as a dis.
Winner: Connie’s
Because if you squint, you can convince yourself it’s not from the freezer case.
