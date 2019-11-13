Four Experiential Shops in Chicago
Browsing the racks is just the beginning at these retailers, which offer everything from yoga to a coworking room.
1 Roots
605 N. Michigan Ave., Gold Coast
The goods:Rugged but cozy apparel: varsity jackets, soft, slouchy loungewear, and leather products like boots and bags
The extras:At its Customization Workshop, you can personalize apparel and leather accessories with monograms (free) and patches (50 cents to $85). There’s also the Roots Rec Hall on the upper floor, which offers a free coworking space under a hanging canoe — finally, a work environment where sweats are encouraged.
2 Nomad Chicago
820 N. Franklin St., Near North Side
The goods:Vintage Moroccan poufs, essential oil bath balms, leather belt bags, and other products from international makers in a just-opened shop staffed by Englewood youths participating in an I Grow Chicago mentorship program
The extras:The store’s in-house café serves up cold-pressed juices and organic snacks. And if you desire Nomad’s globetrotter aesthetic for your own parties, you’re in luck: There’s also a rentable event space.
3 Lululemon
944 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park
The goods:The yoga gear, from stretchy black pants to colorful sports bras, that costumes every group of brunching besties and pram-pushing mamas from Lincoln Park to Lake View
The extras:This enormous store, which opened in July, has a loungey meditation area and two rooms that host yoga and HIIT classes ($25 each) — during which participants can try out the brand’s clothing. An onsite café serves the exact kind of food you’d expect. (Acai bowls? Check!)
4 Starbucks Reserve Roastery
646 N. Michigan Ave., Near North Side
The goods:The caffeinated drinks you know and get jittery on, plus the brand’s Reserve line, which features small-batch coffees, inventive brewing strategies, and a nearly doubled price point
The extras:Tours acquaint visitors with all 43,000 square feet of Starbucks’s largest-ever location, opening November 15. Watch the bean roasting up close as you grab artisan pizza and cocktails from buzzy Chicago mixologists.
Share
Advertisement
A Very Goopy Pop-up Opens in River North
3 weeks ago
Serve Up with Style at These Dishware Shops
4 weeks ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.