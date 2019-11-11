How to Scent Your House

Send subliminal messages

“If you have a small room, the smell of green apple or cucumber makes you perceive it as larger. For the bedroom, lavender helps you go to sleep. In the den, you could have a mixed floral smell, which we found increases learning speeds.”

Be sparing

“If the same intensity of odor is present for a long time, you’ll adapt to it and won’t detect it at all. You want puffs, delivered intermittently.” So use a scented candle instead of a continuous air freshener.

Inhale memories

“Reexposing yourself to a memorable odor, like from your wedding” — say, the flowers in your bouquet — “will help you recall the event and all the emotions surrounding it.”

Dial up or down the intensity

“Women have a better ability to smell than men, so men might choose a much stronger odor. As you age, your sense of smell drops about 1 percent a year, so about half of those over 65 have a reduced ability to smell. You want to use a scent level that’s appropriate not only for you but also for other people in the household.”

This article appears in the November 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







