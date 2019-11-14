How to Spend How to Spend $170 at Maëlle A new luxury e-commerce makeup line strips the pretense.

Most of us will never understand why some lipsticks retail for over $50 while near-identical dupes can go for a fraction of that. Kelsey Reitz, CEO of the Chicago-based beauty company Maëlle, knows exactly why. Having spent a decade working with the Sephoras and LVMHs of the world, the marketing executive watched as companies renamed chemical ingredients in ­marketing-friendly terms and hired A-list actresses for ad campaigns, passing the cost on to consumers. Last fall, the Naperville native released the first 16-product Maëlle (pronounced my-elle) line. For simplicity, prices are $9, $19, or $29, and for efficiency, the makeup and skin care products are available only online. “All of our products are made in the same labs as top luxury brands,” says Reitz, adding that the company avoids some 1,300 ingredients that are banned in Europe (only 50 are prohibited in the United States) and never tests on animals. Bright look and better karma. maellebeauty.com

$9 Clearly Brilliant Tinted Lips in Coral Photos: Courtesy of Maëlle

$29 Dawn to Dusk Eyeshadow Collection

$9 Cheeky Blush

$29 Sunkissed Bronzer

$19 Secret Illuminator

$29 Skin Therapy Facial Oil

$19 Brow Stylist in Dark

$29 Thermal Action Rebalancing Mask

This article appears in the November 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

