These Scarves Feel Really, Really Good

While Logan Square designer Isabelle Gougenheim was studying art and anthropology, she traveled to North Africa to observe life among the Berber people — using all of her senses except sight. “When you look at something with your eyes, it becomes very intellectual,” she says. “As an artist, I decided to close my eyes and have a better-feeling experience with my senses.” That approach — not just showing but feeling — can be sensed in her scarves, which she describes as “urban poems” based on locations such as Lisbon, Marrakesh, and Pilsen. Carried in museum gift shops from her native France to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the airy silk-and-modal-blend accessories (from $185) are perfect for livening up your travel uniform without adding weight. Fear not: They’re easy on the eyes, too. isabellegougenheimdesigns.com

This article appears in the November 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

