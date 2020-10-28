How to Spend How to Spend $2,500 at Q Clothier A men’s luxury custom clothing line sets up shop in the Gold Coast.

Behind every successful clothing brand lies the driving notion of the person— whether real or imagined — who epitomizes its essence. In the case of Q Clothier, a men’s line that originated in Dallas and expanded to Oak Street in September, that person is the creator of the brand himself. Raja Ratan, whose family has been in the tailoring industry for 50 years, started the company in 2003 at the age of 23 and still designs all the apparel — wool three-piece suits, dapper Italian-made cardigans, and luxe silk pocket squares. At a time when opening a store seems dicier than ever, Ratan is unflappable. “We’re just competent in what we do,” he says. “A new location is always a risk. Given these times, it seems crazy. However, we’re confident in our model.” Next door is the boutique Rye 51, a partner brand Ratan founded in 2012 that carries casual pieces like raw denim and suede trainers. At both shops you can sip a neat whiskey while perusing tie patterns — all you need for a good confidence boost. 48 E. Oak St.

$255 Umbrella with resin dog-sculpture handle Photos: Courtesy of Q Clothier

$1500 Lambskin jacket

$150 Silk tie

$65 Silk double-faced pocket square

$535 Alligator belt with nickel buckle

Scroll down to add to total.

This article appears in the November 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

