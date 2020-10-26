Making Wallpaper of Chicago’s Nature Scenes
North Shore–based Merinda Studio will turn the walls of your home outside-in.
The creative minds behind Merinda Studio want to line your interior walls with the great outdoors. “The most beautiful and unbelievable patterns are already found in nature,” says Erin McCarthy, who founded the home decor studio with longtime friend Mindy Turitz last year. Living in Wilmette and Winnetka, respectively, and operating without a brick-and-mortar studio, the two transform McCarthy’s photographs of nature scenes around the Chicago area — of a hydrangea bloom, a maple leaf, a tree stump, or a curve in a branch, for example — into kaleidoscopic patterns on fabric, prints, and wallpaper. And the pair’s natural bent doesn’t stop with visuals: They produce the wallpaper on demand with locally sourced materials, skirting the need for inventory and warehouse space, and they don’t use dyes that would contaminate water sources. “People are looking for their home to be a refuge right now, and our goal is to bring a little bit of the outdoors in,” says Turitz. As we spend even more time inside this winter, flower- and feather-lined walls remind of brighter days to come. merindastudio.com
