 Edit Module

Sandwich City

With restaurants all over town pivoting to takeout, Chicagoans are living in a golden age of the handheld meal, whether you skew old-school (gym shoe, anyone?) or newfangled (hello, Cambodian fried chicken!). Our celebration of all things sammies is packed with recipes, chef tips, great veggie options, and much more.

Photography by Jeff Marini
Illustrations by Sarah Becan

Published today at 7:40 a.m.

Edit Module

With restaurants all over town pivoting to takeout, Chicagoans are living in a golden age of the handheld meal, whether you skew old-school (gym shoe, anyone?) or newfangled (hello, Cambodian fried chicken!). Our celebration of all things sammies is packed with recipes, chef tips, great veggie options, and much more.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JEFF MARINI
ILLUSTRATIONS BY SARAH BECAN

Published today at 7:40 a.m.

The 10 Best
Build Your Own Choripan!
Chefs' Pro Tips
 

Chefs’ Make-at-Home Favorites

Toad in a Hole
Ham ‘n’ Cheese

Ryan Pfeiffer, Big Kids
A Brief Appreciation of the Sando
Your Daily Bread
 

Chefs’ Make-at-Home Favorites

Spiced Egg
Sandwich

Zeeshan Shah,
Superkhana International
The Great Fried Chicken Stackup
The Best Things on Sliced Bread
 

Chefs’ Make-at-Home Favorites

Grilled Chicken
Satay Sandwich

Palita Sriratana, Pink Salt
A Taxonomy of Chicago-Born Sandwiches
Take a Regional Sandwich Road Trip (Without Leaving Town)
 

Chefs’ Make-at-Home Favorites

Bulgogi
Sandwich

Andrew Lim, Perilla
Meatless Masterpieces
The Best Sandwich in America
 

Chefs’ Make-at-Home Favorites

Turkey-Avocado
Tartine

CJ Jacobson, Aba and Ema

Share

Edit Module
Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.