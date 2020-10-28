Sandwich City
With restaurants all over town pivoting to takeout, Chicagoans are living in a golden age of the handheld meal, whether you skew old-school (gym shoe, anyone?) or newfangled (hello, Cambodian fried chicken!). Our celebration of all things sammies is packed with recipes, chef tips, great veggie options, and much more.
The 10 Best
Chefs’ Make-at-Home Favorites
Toad in a Hole
Ham ‘n’ Cheese
Ryan Pfeiffer, Big Kids
Chefs’ Make-at-Home Favorites
Spiced Egg
Sandwich
Zeeshan Shah,
Superkhana International
Chefs’ Make-at-Home Favorites
Grilled Chicken
Satay Sandwich
Palita Sriratana, Pink Salt
Chefs’ Make-at-Home Favorites
Bulgogi
Sandwich
Andrew Lim, Perilla
Chefs’ Make-at-Home Favorites
Turkey-Avocado
Tartine
CJ Jacobson, Aba and Ema
