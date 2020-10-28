Sandwich City With restaurants all over town pivoting to takeout, Chicagoans are living in a golden age of the handheld meal, whether you skew old-school ( gym shoe , anyone?) or newfangled (hello, Cambodian fried chicken !). Our celebration of all things sammies is packed with recipes, chef tips, great veggie options , and much more.

