Plum Accessories to Sweeten Your Fall Wardrobe
Deep purple gloves, shoes, handbags, and more are this season’s finishing touch.
1. Leather cover for iPad Mini
$195, Shinola, 1009 N. Rush St.
2. Reiss leather and calf hair gloves
$125, reiss.com
3. Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge eau de parfum
$230, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.
4. Calvin Klein plastic sunglasses
$246, MyEyeDr., 1212 N. Wells St.
5. Metal and plastic sunglasses
$290, Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
6. Reiss silk knit tie
$115, reiss.com
7. Suede and mink fur flats
$560, Salvatore Ferragamo, 645 N. Michigan Ave.
8. Suede ankle boots
$575, Stuart Weitzman, 520 N. Michigan Ave.
9. Lamb’s wool scarf
$60, J.Crew, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
10. Leather, steel, and gold watch
$700, Shinola
11. Antelope leather boots
$260, Clarks, 835 N. Michigan Ave.
12. Leather handbag
$4,300, Bottega Veneta, 800 N. Michigan Ave.
13. Faux-leather belt
$23, Zara, 700 N. Michigan Ave.
Share
Advertisement
The 30 Best Looks at Riot Fest This Year
3 weeks ago
Queens for a Day: Fall Fashion Goes Drag
1 month ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.