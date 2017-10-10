Edit Module
Plum Accessories to Sweeten Your Fall Wardrobe

Deep purple gloves, shoes, handbags, and more are this season’s finishing touch.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 12:14 p.m.

Leather cover for iPad Mini, Reiss leather and calf hair gloves, Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge eau de parfum, Calvin Klein plastic sunglasses, metal and plastic sunglasses, Reiss silk knit tie, suede and mink fur flats, suede ankle boots, lamb’s wool scarf, leather, steel, and gold watch, antelope leather boots, leather handbag, and faux-leather belt
Photo: Clint Blowers

1. Leather cover for iPad Mini

$195, Shinola, 1009 N. Rush St.

2. Reiss leather and calf hair gloves

$125, reiss.com

3. Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge eau de parfum

$230, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

4. Calvin Klein plastic sunglasses

$246, MyEyeDr., 1212 N. Wells St.

5. Metal and plastic sunglasses

$290, Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

6. Reiss silk knit tie

$115, reiss.com

7. Suede and mink fur flats

$560, Salvatore Ferragamo, 645 N. Michigan Ave.

8. Suede ankle boots

$575, Stuart Weitzman, 520 N. Michigan Ave.

9. Lamb’s wool scarf

$60, J.Crew, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

10. Leather, steel, and gold watch

$700, Shinola

11. Antelope leather boots

$260, Clarks, 835 N. Michigan Ave.

12. Leather handbag

$4,300, Bottega Veneta, 800 N. Michigan Ave.

13. Faux-leather belt

$23, Zara, 700 N. Michigan Ave.

