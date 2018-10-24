Get These Stylish Metallic Booties Immediately
Fall is for light and bright footwear.
1. Leather ankle boots, $525, Rag & Bone, rag-bone.com
2. Printed calf leather ankle boots, $1,520, Louis Vuitton, louisvuitton.com
3. Schutz chain mail ankle boots, $168, theoutnet.com
4. Patent leather ankle boots, $498, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.
