Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Get These Stylish Metallic Booties Immediately

Fall is for light and bright footwear.

Published today at 12:57 p.m.

Leather ankle boots, printed calf leather ankle boots, Schutz chain mail ankle boots, and patent leather ankle boots
Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Leather ankle boots, $525, Rag & Bone, rag-bone.com

2. Printed calf leather ankle boots, $1,520, Louis Vuitton, louisvuitton.com

3. Schutz chain mail ankle boots, $168, theoutnet.com

4. Patent leather ankle boots, $498, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module