Belt Bags > Fanny Packs This Holly & Tanager tote elevates the retro trend while retaining all its utility.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

Don’t call it a fanny pack — the term makes Lindsay Lingle and Kathryn Traut of Holly & Tanager wince. Sure, you can sling their sleek leather bag on your waist, but otherwise it bears little resemblance to its poochy nylon forebears. Lingle and Traut founded the company three years ago to create professional totes that were functional without giving off Working Girl vibes. The belt bag is actually three looks in one: It also converts into a clutch and a crossbody pocketbook. And every detail has been considered. (Yes, your iPhone 8 Plus will fit; no, unsightly D-rings won’t jut out when you take off the strap.) If every necessity were this pretty, we’d wear our Ventra cards as cuffs. $239

This article appears in the October 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

