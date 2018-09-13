How to Spend $150 at Glossier’s Temporary Chicago Store Get there before it closes on October 28.

At Glossier’s Chicago Pop-Up (114 N. Aberdeen St., West Town, through October 28), larger-than-life artwork melts onto the floor, mirrored plinths surround interactive testing areas, and sound-engineered domes grant cosmetic junkies a transporting shopping experience. This is the second pop-up for the brand that built a loyal following on Instagram with its natural-looking, barely there beauty products. “We want Glossier Chicago to be a destination where you can come, hang out with your friends, decide what you like, and have a great time,” says Melanie Masarin, who heads Glossier’s retail operations. All of the brand’s oft-hoarded products will be for sale and available for sampling. Walk in with the back-to-school blahs, and walk out with ethereal rosy cheeks and Cara Delevingne brows.

$28 Super Bounce hyaluronic acid serum Photos: Courtesy of Glossier

$18 Milky Jelly Cleanser face wash

$16 Boy Brow pomade

$18 Body Hero oil cleanser

$16 Lash Slick mascara

$22 Glossier You solid perfume

$18 Cloud Paint cream blush

$12 Balm Dotcom salve

Scroll down to add to total.

This article appears in the October 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







