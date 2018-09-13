Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

How to Spend $150 at Glossier’s Temporary Chicago Store

Get there before it closes on October 28.

By Heidi Mitchell

Published Thursday at 12:35 p.m.

At Glossier’s Chicago Pop-Up (114 N. Aberdeen St., West Town, through October 28), larger-than-life artwork melts onto the floor, mirrored plinths surround interactive testing areas, and sound-engineered domes grant cosmetic junkies a transporting shopping experience. This is the second pop-up for the brand that built a loyal following on Instagram with its natural-looking, barely there beauty products. “We want Glossier Chicago to be a destination where you can come, hang out with your friends, decide what you like, and have a great time,” says Melanie Masarin, who heads Glossier’s retail operations. All of the brand’s oft-hoarded products will be for sale and available for sampling. Walk in with the back-to-school blahs, and walk out with ethereal rosy cheeks and Cara Delevingne brows.

Super Bounce hyaluronic acid serum

$28

Super Bounce hyaluronic acid serum
Photos: Courtesy of Glossier
Milky Jelly Cleanser face wash

$18

Milky Jelly Cleanser face wash
Boy Brow pomade

$16

Boy Brow pomade
Body Hero oil cleanser

$18

Body Hero oil cleanser
Lash Slick mascara

$16

Lash Slick mascara
Glossier You solid perfume

$22

Glossier You solid perfume
Cloud Paint cream blush

$18

Cloud Paint cream blush
Balm Dotcom salve

$12

Balm Dotcom salve

Scroll down to add to total.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module