How to Spend $150 at Glossier’s Temporary Chicago Store
Get there before it closes on October 28.
By Heidi Mitchell
At Glossier’s Chicago Pop-Up (114 N. Aberdeen St., West Town, through October 28), larger-than-life artwork melts onto the floor, mirrored plinths surround interactive testing areas, and sound-engineered domes grant cosmetic junkies a transporting shopping experience. This is the second pop-up for the brand that built a loyal following on Instagram with its natural-looking, barely there beauty products. “We want Glossier Chicago to be a destination where you can come, hang out with your friends, decide what you like, and have a great time,” says Melanie Masarin, who heads Glossier’s retail operations. All of the brand’s oft-hoarded products will be for sale and available for sampling. Walk in with the back-to-school blahs, and walk out with ethereal rosy cheeks and Cara Delevingne brows.
Scroll down to add to total.
Share
Advertisement
I’ve Got a Gal: Jules Daoud’s Hairstylist
1 week ago
How to Keep Your Makeup from Running
2 months ago
Indulge in These Luxurious Bath Products
4 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.