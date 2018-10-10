“I worked with Sealmaster (425 Huehl Rd., Northbrook) on one of my first large jobs, and 10 years later, the upholstery still looks amazing. We use them constantly, especially for clients who entertain a lot. One time we had a client who was tidy, had no kids, and was a bachelor, so he thought that sealing was unnecessary. Literally within a month of getting a brand-new custom mohair sofa, a buddy of his had a female friend over. They had an ‘intimate evening’ and stained it. The cost to replace the fabric was more expensive than the cost to protect all the furniture for the whole room. We’re now working on his next project, and as you might imagine, he’s agreed to let us seal everything.”

This article appears in the October 2018 issue of Chicago magazine.

