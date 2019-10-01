What If Mies van der Rohe Designed Your Furniture? Midcentury modern furniture maker Knoll can answer that question in its brand-new showroom space.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

Before there was RH, there was Knoll. The Pennsylvania-based furniture company ushered in a new wave of interior design during the middle of the 20th century, locking down iconic pieces from the likes of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Marcel Breuer. After 60-odd years, the Merchandise Mart stalwart has jumped ship for Fulton Market. Located on the top three floors of a new building, Knoll’s light-drenched and plant-filled showroom opened in June. Visitors are encouraged to try living with the products, with help from the open espresso bar. “Go up and say, ‘Can I have a cup of coffee? I’d like to look at a couple of things,’ ” design director Benjamin Pardo recommends. Consider it a savvy business strategy: “It creates an environment that people want to go to. ‘And by the way, we also sell furniture.’ ” Test how chic your latte looks on Warren Platner side tables (pictured, from $954). It’s all in the name of research. 811 W. Fulton Market

This article appears in the October 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







