Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

What If Mies van der Rohe Designed Your Furniture?

Midcentury modern furniture maker Knoll can answer that question in its brand-new showroom space.

By Phoebe Mogharei

Published today at 11:36 a.m.

Warren Platner side tables
Photo: Ryan Segedi

Before there was RH, there was Knoll. The Pennsylvania-based furniture company ushered in a new wave of interior design during the middle of the 20th century, locking down iconic pieces from the likes of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Marcel Breuer. After 60-odd years, the Merchandise Mart stalwart has jumped ship for Fulton Market. Located on the top three floors of a new building, Knoll’s light-drenched and plant-filled showroom opened in June. Visitors are encouraged to try living with the products, with help from the open espresso bar. “Go up and say, ‘Can I have a cup of coffee? I’d like to look at a couple of things,’ ” design director Benjamin Pardo recommends. Consider it a savvy business strategy: “It creates an environment that people want to go to. ‘And by the way, we also sell furniture.’ ” Test how chic your latte looks on Warren Platner side tables (pictured, from $954). It’s all in the name of research. 811 W. Fulton Market

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module