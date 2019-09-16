Edit Module
Hollywood Thinks Chicago Is Extremely Walkable. It’s Not.

We’ve heard of power walking, but this is ridiculous.

By Meredith Melland

Published today at 5:24 p.m.

A scene from ‘Southside with You’
Photo: Matt Dinerstein/Miramax/Roadside Attractions

In Netflix’s new rom-com The Last Summer, two teens hit the Bean, Reckless Records in Wicker Park, Navy Pier, and other iconic spots in a single montage, measuring almost 20 miles if you map it out. Which we did. Here are some other cinematic geography compressors.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

• Leaving the GT in a garage, the trio seemingly teleports between Sears Tower, Wrigley Field, the Art Institute, and Calder’s Flamingo.
Miles:11.8
Realistic time:3 hours, 28 minutes (accounting for two cab trips)

The Lake House (2006)

• Sandra Bullock walks from the Wabash Avenue Bridge to the Near North Side, then admires a graffiti message near the Green Line. Even for a time-travel movie, this is far out.
Miles:9
Realistic time:3 hours, 20 minutes

Southside with You (2016)

• In a date that covers 63 miles total, they walk from a “South Side” art center (actually the Chicago Cultural Center) to Douglas Park, then from Altgeld Gardens to Quinn Chapel.
Miles:28.3
Realistic time:9 hours, 30 minutes

