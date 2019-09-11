Five Row Houses for Less Than $500,000 Have your house like you have your ducks.

Both condos and single-family homes present varying pros and cons. With a condo, the monthly assessment covers building maintenance — and sometimes even more — but a single-family home won’t crowd you in with neighbors on all sides.

The classic row home blends the best of both worlds. They typically come with parking for at least one vehicle, making them a practical option for those constantly on the go. Plus, row homes live like single-family homes but come with monthly assessments to cover landscaping and maintenance costs.

Wherever you live — be it on the North, West, or South Side — plenty of row homes are currently available under the $500,000 price point.

Tucked away in the residential blocks of Hyde Park, this three-bedroom row house is walking distance from the University of Chicago campus, grocery shopping, and several parks. The master suite boasts tall cathedral ceilings and a cozy roof deck space.

Built in 2007, this stretch of walk-up townhomes in Norwood Park borrows aesthetic details from the past. The interior of the three-bed, four-bath listing has an understated refinement, replete with oak finishes.

This 2,300-square-foot Oakland row home anchors the corner of South Ellis and East 36th, less than a block from the lake and a short walk to the IIT campus. Nabbing this corner unit has means extra window frontage in the main living room and bedroom spaces.

This row of Wolfram Street homes in Avondale doesn’t attempt to borrow style cues from historic architecture, instead favoring a more contemporary, modular look. A spacious rooftop deck and riverfront location sweeten the deal.

Just completed this year, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom row house in West Rogers Park is welcoming its very first occupants. A white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tall, street-facing windows give the interior a bright, contemporary feel.

