Worried that the season might be canceled? Relax and read on. We’ve got activities galore to enrich and engage you, from a virtual film festival and a blissful farm-stay weekend to cool DIY projects (trust us, you need a homemade bird feeder).

ILLUSTRATIONS BY JEFF ROGERS
PHOTOGRAPHY BY ALEXUS MCLANE

Published today at 9:26 a.m.

28 Fun Things to Do This Fall

Binge-Watch
Amazon’s Utopia
 

Take an In-State Road Trip

Learn About One of South Africa’s
Greatest Photographers

Watch Horror Films
the Way They Were Meant to Be Seen

Build a Bird Feeder on the Cheap

Tear Through
This Novel

Get Into Hard Cider

 
 
 
Discover These Boldly Designed Places of Worship

Dance Like a Fool in Your Living Room

Read an Artist’s Riveting Life Story
 

Bake an
Autumnal Pie
 

See a Steppenwolf Play Online

Hear a Baker’s Dozen of Chicago Jazz Heroes

Make Your Own Liqueur
 

Look at John Belushi
in a New Light

Make This Halloweens Must-Have Costume

Throw Your Own Oktoberfest
 
 
 
 
Bring the Chicago International Film Festival to Your Living Room

Hear the Breakout Album of a Fast-Rising Musician
 

Break the Yom Kippur Fast
Like a Gourmand

Go for a Fastest Known Time

Read 100 Poets Collaborating
on One Work About Violence

Grow Your Own Weed

Give the Neo-Futurists
a Metaphorical Hug

Go on a Spooky Graveyard Scavenger Hunt
 

See Amanda Williams’s
Momentous
Solo Art Exhibit

Start Your Spring Garden Now

Take Your Tykes to a Drive-In Play

