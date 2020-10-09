How to Spend $3,000 at Crate & Barrel
A Chicago-inspired home line pays homage to the brand’s birthplace.
By Heidi Mitchell
Crate & Barrel, the bourgeois Bohemian’s favorite furnishings company, has been brightening homes for almost 60 years. Now the Chicago-born company has enlisted a new creative team, headed up by Ecuadorian designer Sebastian Brauer (formerly of West Elm and Anthropologie), and it’s looking back to the city as a creative muse. Brauer is rolling out Modern Prairie, a collection of pieces informed by Frank Lloyd Wright. “The Prairie school really broke boundaries,” says Brauer. “It introduced grand, open spaces and organic textures.” Since we’re all sick of sitting on the same old couch, this fresh interpretation couldn’t come at a better moment. “It speaks to that natural environment so many of us are craving right now,” says Brauer. Soften an industrial loft with a vegetable-dyed leather sofa or break up an expansive living room with an wood and rattan room divider. The collection’s ocher, amber, and russet palette matches the soft light of autumn, while the organic materials, including cane and alpaca, lend a layered richness. And once we start attending dinner parties again, the carved wood cutting boards made in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will become the ideal host gift. 850 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park
Scroll down to add to total.
Share
Advertisement
A Haul from Neighborly That Won’t Break the Bank
2 months ago
How to Spend $750 at Cuyana
4 months ago
How to Spend $150 at Little Barn Apothecary
5 months ago
Scandinavianize Your Apartment at Hay
8 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.