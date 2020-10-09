How to Spend How to Spend $3,000 at Crate & Barrel A Chicago-inspired home line pays homage to the brand’s birthplace.

Crate & Barrel, the bourgeois Bohemian’s favorite furnishings company, has been brightening homes for almost 60 years. Now the Chicago-born company has enlisted a new creative team, headed up by Ecuadorian designer Sebastian Brauer (formerly of West Elm and Anthropologie), and it’s looking back to the city as a creative muse. Brauer is rolling out Modern Prairie, a collection of pieces informed by Frank Lloyd Wright. “The Prairie school really broke boundaries,” says Brauer. “It introduced grand, open spaces and organic textures.” Since we’re all sick of sitting on the same old couch, this fresh interpretation couldn’t come at a better moment. “It speaks to that natural environment so many of us are craving right now,” says Brauer. Soften an industrial loft with a vegetable-dyed leather sofa or break up an expansive living room with an wood and rattan room divider. The collection’s ocher, amber, and russet palette matches the soft light of autumn, while the organic materials, including cane and alpaca, lend a layered richness. And once we start attending dinner parties again, the carved wood cutting boards made in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will become the ideal host gift. 850 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park

$70 Cotton pillow with down-alternative insert Photos: Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

$800 Hardwood and polyfoam chair

$130 Brass bowl

$10 Artificial Japanese maple stem

$1300 Wood and cane daybed

$550 Wood and rattan room divider

This article appears in the October 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

