“Five years ago, I was walking home and saw a ‘Coming Soon’ sign for Blowout Junkie. I thought, How soon? I called and booked a standing appointment at 7 a.m. every four days. I do not have the patience to do my own hair, and during the lockdown, I just washed it and let it air-dry — not my go-to look! As soon as they opened, I went right back. Especially now, we’re all looking for things that bring back a semblance of life as we knew it. For me, that’s a blowout. The atmosphere of the salon is bright and minimal, the staff is kind and friendly, and the regulars create what feels like a community. Maira and Andrea are my girls there. They know my likes and dislikes and just hand me my green tea as I walk in.” $45 for wash, blowout, and style. 445 W. Huron St., River North

This article appears in the October 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







