In early August, Governor Rauner vetoed part of a bill that would have increased state funding to Chicago Public Schools by $250 million this year. It was the latest in a long line of hits to CPS, the kind of news that could make any parent consider private education. That in mind, we decided to take a deep dive into the area’s private high schools (Last year, we ranked the best public schools in the area). Why high schools? This is where parents often face the toughest choices. Many are willing to send their kids farther from home for their secondary education. And of course, the right high school can be critical when applying for college. Programs are more specialized at private schools, too: Interested in a global education? Check out Lake Forest Academy. Want stellar sports teams alongside challenging classes? Look at Benet. Then there are the schools where students can get just plain weird, such as North Shore Country Day School, where some kids built a walk-through, anatomically correct shark—organs included—out of papier-mâché and chicken wire. Translation: There’s something for everyone. Read on for more about these and other standouts.