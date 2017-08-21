City of Chicago
|Neighborhood
|Religious affiliation
|Grades
|High school enrollment
|Tuition ($)
|Students on
financial aid (%)
|Students per teacher
|Average ACT score
|Accepted to college (%)
|British International School of Chicago
|South Loop
|None
|PK–12
|N/A
|30,050
|N/A
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|Brother Rice High School
|Mount Greenwood
|Catholic
|9–12
|799
|11,000
|35
|18
|24
|83
|The Chicago Academy for the Arts
|West Town
|None
|9–12
|150
|27,175
|60
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chicago Hope Academy
|Near West Side
|Christian
|9–12
|205
|8,000
|80
|10
|N/A
|N/A
|Chicago Waldorf School
|Rogers Park
|None
|PK–12
|99
|21,070
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Christ the King Jesuit College Prep
|Austin
|Catholic
|9–12
|340
|15,620
|80
|7
|N/A
|100
|Cristo Rey Jesuit High School
|Lower West Side
|Catholic
|9–12
|563
|2,950
|89
|N/A
|N/A
|100
|De La Salle Institute
|Douglas
|Catholic
|9–12
|550
|13,550
|70
|9
|N/A
|94
|De La Salle–Lourdes Hall Campus
|Bridgeport
|Catholic
|9–12
|360
|13,550
|70
|9
|N/A
|94
|DePaul College Prep
|Irving Park
|Catholic
|9–12
|450
|10,712
|N/A
|20
|N/A
|N/A
|Francis W. Parker School
TOP PICK
|Lincoln Park
|None
|P–12
|330
|35,350
|23
|8
|N/A
|100
|GEMS World Academy Chicago
|Loop
|None
|PK–91
|N/A
|34,400
|20
|8
|N/A
|N/A
|Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School
|West Ridge
|Jewish
|9–12
|109
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Holy Trinity High School
|West Town
|Catholic
|9–12
|330
|8,200
|80
|12
|20
|95
|Josephinum Academy
This all-girls school partners with Girls Rock! Chicago, which teaches students to play guitar, drums, bass, and piano as a way of building confidence.
|West Town
|Catholic
|9–12
|200
|8,720
|75
|7
|19
|100
|Latin School of Chicago
TOP PICK
|Near North Side
|None
|PK–12
|430
|33,425
|17
|8
|31
|100
|Leo Catholic High School
|Auburn Gresham
|Catholic
|9–12
|115
|7,500
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lycée Français de Chicago
|Lincoln Square
|None
|PK–12
|129
|19,820
|20
|8
|26
|100
|Marist High School
|Mount Greenwood
|Catholic
|9–12
|1,655
|12,000
|25
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Morgan Park Academy
TOP PICK
|Morgan Park
|None
|PK–12
|136
|23,970
|N/A
|8
|32
|100
|Mother McAuley Liberal Arts H. S.
|Mount Greenwood
|Catholic
|9–12
|1,027
|11,550
|61
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Mount Carmel High School
|Woodlawn
|Catholic
|9–12
|655
|11,400
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|97
|Our Lady of Tepeyac High School
|South Lawndale
|Catholic
|9–12
|141
|5,500
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Providence St. Mel School
|East Garfield Park
|None
|PK–12
|200
|6,8802
|95
|6
|24
|100
|Resurrection College Prep High School
|Norwood Park
|Catholic
|9–12
|500
|11,600
|N/A
|11
|24
|100
|St. Francis de Sales High School
|East Side
|Catholic
|9–12
|103
|7,950
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|St. Ignatius College Prep
TOP PICK
|Near West Side
|Catholic
|9–12
|1,387
|18,500
|24
|14
|29
|97
|St. Rita of Cascia High School
A club at this all-boys school meets to watch the ’90s sitcom Seinfeld and talk about nothing.
|Ashburn
|Catholic
|9–12
|604
|11,150
|70
|15
|N/A
|N/A
|Univ. of Chicago Laboratory Schools
TOP PICK
|Hyde Park
|None
|PK–12
|511
|33,558
|10
|10
|32
|98
|Wolcott School
|West Town
|None
|9–12
|110
|N/A
|50
|3
|N/A
|N/A
Advertisement
Suburbs
|Town
|Religious affiliation
|Grades
|High school enrollment
|Tuition ($)
|Students on
financial aid (%)
|Students per teacher
|Average ACT score
|Accepted to college (%)
|American School
Alumni of this correspondence school include Jessica Alba, Andre Agassi, and members of the Flying Wallendas, a family of trapeze artists.
|Lansing
|None
|9–12
|3,343
|9003
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Aqsa School
|Bridgeview
|Islamic
|PK–12
|120
|7,000
|50
|7
|22
|95
|Aurora Central Catholic High School
|Aurora
|Catholic
|9–12
|627
|5,6254
|21
|14
|24
|85
|Aurora Christian Schools
|Aurora
|Christian
|PK–12
|272
|10,195
|N/A
|N/A
|265
|70
|Beacon Academy
|Evanston
|None
|9–12
|170
|25,400
|33
|8
|N/A
|100
|Benet Academy
TOP PICK
|Lisle
|Catholic
|9–12
|1,333
|11,700
|11
|18
|29
|99
|Carmel Catholic High School
|Mundelein
|Catholic
|9–12
|1,287
|11,650
|N/A
|N/A
|26
|99
|Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family
|Downers Grove
|Catholic
|9–12
|30
|7,200
|4
|5
|N/A
|66
|Chicago Christian High
|Palos Heights
|Christian
|9–12
|334
|11,175
|N/A
|N/A
|24
|N/A
|Christian Heritage Academy
|Northfield
|Christian
|PK–12
|56
|15,190
|30
|4
|30
|N/A
|Christian Liberty Academy
|Arlington Heights
|Christian
|K–12
|143
|7,000
|N/A
|20
|24
|90
|College Preparatory School of America
|Lombard
|Islamic
|K–12
|115
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|30
|N/A
|Community Christian School
|Manhattan
|Christian
|PK–12
|32
|5,100
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep
|Waukegan
|Catholic
|9–12
|389
|2,600
|N/A
|17
|N/A
|N/A
|Elgin Academy
|Elgin
|None
|PK–12
|120
|26,3706
|40
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Faith Lutheran High School
|Crystal Lake
|Lutheran
|9–12
|97
|7,950
|N/A
|16
|25
|N/A
|Fasman Yeshiva High School
|Skokie
|Jewish
|9–12
|124
|N/A
|N/A
|14
|N/A
|N/A
|Fenwick High School
|Oak Park
|Catholic
|9–12
|1,178
|15,300
|N/A
|N/A
|28
|98
|Furqaan Academy
|Bolingbrook
|Islamic
|PK–12
|11
|4,800
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Guerin College Preparatory High School
|River Grove
|Catholic
|9–12
|403
|10,500
|N/A
|12
|N/A
|N/A
|Harvest Christian Academy
|Elgin
|Christian
|PK–12
|204
|9,995
|18
|17
|24
|95
|Hinsdale Adventist Academy
|Hinsdale
|Christian
|PK–12
|73
|10,500
|30
|13
|22
|84
|IC Catholic Prep
|Elmhurst
|Catholic
|9–12
|281
|11,400
|37
|19
|25
|86
|Illiana Christian High School
|Lansing
|Christian
|9–12
|520
|9,200
|N/A
|14
|24
|N/A
|Illinois Lutheran High School
|Crete
|Lutheran
|PK–12
|120
|8,350
|7
|13
|23
|80
|Islamic Foundation School
|Villa Park
|Islamic
|PK–12
|167
|7,400
|N/A
|N/A
|25
|N/A
|Joliet Catholic Academy
This school’s football team has the state record for most yards rushing in a season—6,609 in 2007.
|Joliet
|Catholic
|9–12
|665
|11,800
|N/A
|15
|23
|78
|Lake County Baptist School
|Waukegan
|Baptist
|PK–12
|75
|3,850
|30
|12
|N/A
|100
|Lake Forest Academy
TOP PICK
|Lake Forest
|None
|9–12
|433
|41,3507
|35
|5
|29
|100
|Logos Christian Academy
|Niles
|Baptist
|PK–12
|57
|4,000
|N/A
|8
|25
|N/A
|Loyola Academy
TOP PICK
|Wilmette
|Catholic
|9–12
|2,113
|16,250
|25
|11
|28
|99
|Marian Catholic High School
|Chicago Heights
|Catholic
|9–12
|1,040
|10,800
|N/A
|15
|24
|93
|Marian Central Catholic High School
|Woodstock
|Catholic
|9–12
|687
|6,6008
|N/A
|17
|25
|N/A
|Marmion Academy
|Aurora
|Catholic
|9–12
|530
|12,150
|28
|14
|27
|85
|Marquette Manor Baptist Academy
|Downers Grove
|Baptist
|PK–12
|36
|6,000
|0
|12
|28
|100
|Montini Catholic High School
|Lombard
|Catholic
|9–12
|596
|11,820
|N/A
|N/A
|24
|N/A
|Mooseheart Child City and School Inc.9
|Mooseheart
|None
|K–12
|97
|0
|N/A
|5
|19
|60
|Nazareth Academy
|La Grange Park
|Catholic
|9-12
|762
|13,300
|50
|N/A
|26
|N/A
|North Shore Country Day School
TOP PICK
|Winnetka
|None
|PK-12
|230
|31,650
|20
|7
|31
|100
|Northridge Preparatory School
Students in Criminal Investigations, a club led by a retired Chicago Police Department sergeant, learn how to solve crime using forensic techniques.
|Niles
|Catholic
|6–12
|168
|13,350
|34
|11
|27
|92
|Notre Dame College Prep
|Niles
|Catholic
|9–12
|743
|11,850
|N/A
|14
|24
|80
|Providence Catholic High School
|New Lenox
|Catholic
|9–12
|1,040
|12,200
|23
|14
|24
|90
|Regina Dominican High School
|Wilmette
|Catholic
|9–12
|281
|14,600
|N/A
|12
|N/A
|100
|Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
TOP PICK
|Deerfield
|Jewish
|9–12
|168
|25,500
|49
|12
|29
|100
|Romeoville Christian Academy
|Romeoville
|Baptist
|PK–12
|26
|5,730
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rosary High School
|Aurora
|Catholic
|9–12
|318
|10,200
|25
|14
|26
|87
|Roycemore School
|Evanston
|None
|PK–12
|89
|28,910
|50
|6
|N/A
|100
|Schaumburg Christian School
|Schaumburg
|Baptist
|PK–12
|148
|5,812
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|South Side Baptist School
|Oak Lawn
|Baptist
|PK–12
|29
|4,950
|0
|8
|23
|100
|St. Edward Central Catholic High School
|Elgin
|Catholic
|9–12
|385
|6,60010
|N/A
|N/A
|23
|97
|St. Francis High School
|Wheaton
|Catholic
|9–12
|750
|11,900
|N/A
|14
|27
|N/A
|St. Joseph High School
|Westchester
|Catholic
|9–12
|382
|9,900
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|63
|St. Laurence High School
|Burbank
|Catholic
|9–12
|484
|10,000
|N/A
|14
|N/A
|97
|St. Viator High School
|Arlington Heights
|Catholic
|9–12
|826
|13,200
|30
|14
|27
|100
|Timothy Christian Schools
|Elmhurst
|Christian
|PK–12
|360
|10,000
|15
|21
|25
|98
|Trinity High School
|River Forest
|Catholic
|9–12
|492
|11,750
|N/A
|21
|N/A
|100
|Trinity Oaks Christian Academy
|Cary
|Christian
|PK–12
|14
|8,055
|N/A
|15
|28
|100
|Universal School
|Bridgeview
|Islamic
|PK–12
|214
|7,700
|N/A
|N/A
|25
|N/A
|Valeo Academy
|Hoffman Estates
|Christian
|K–12
|32
|7,150
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Walther Christian Academy
|Melrose Park
|Lutheran
|6–12
|260
|9,800
|75
|14
|21
|90
|Westlake Christian Academy
|Grayslake
|Christian
|PK–12
|54
|9,925
|49
|12
|24
|90
|Westminster Christian School
|Elgin
|Christian
|PK–12
|191
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Wheaton Academy
|West Chicago
|Christian
|9–12
|594
|15,115
|N/A
|13
|26
|95
|The Willows Academy
Students at this school for girls can study abroad in more than 40 countries.
|Des Plaines
|Catholic
|6–12
|146
|13,000
|N/A
|N/A
|28
|N/A
|Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart
|Lake Forest
|Catholic
|9–12
|130
|27,70011
|46
|4
|28
|100
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.