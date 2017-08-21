Edit Module
Best Private Schools

No. 4: Lake Forest Academy

This North Shore boarding school has an international outlook.

By Rachel Bertsche

Published today at 10:52 a.m.

Photo: Courtesy of Lake Forest Academy

The student population at this North Shore boarding school hailed from more than 34 countries and 18 states last year, so it’s only fitting that the academy is now launching a global concentration. The two-year program requires its 11 inaugural students to identify a topic—say, human rights or sustainable energy—and develop an interdisciplinary project, such as an awareness campaign, a documentary film, or even legislation.

“The hope is to inspire global citizens,” says Chris Tennyson, dean of students and academic affairs. It’s a mission the school emphasizes for all students. And if the most recent college list is any indication, it’s working. The class of 2017 saw its highest number of students ever—5 percent—enroll in universities outside the United States.

