The Vixen

Years in drag Five

Performs at Untitled, Scarlet, Berlin, Beauty Bar, Hamburger Mary’s (Oak Park)

Drag persona “A sexy, energetic, sultry superhero.”

Behind the name “I love Vargas girls and 1920s pinup girls, and ‘vixen’ always comes up in those searches for vintage looks.”

Leather microbags worn as earrings, $150 each, Coach, 625 N. Michigan Ave. Furla microbag worn as fascinator, $248, furla.com. Proenza Schouler skirt worn as dress, $1,250, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.