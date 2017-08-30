Edit Module Edit Module
Queens
for a day

Microbags, brooches, booties, and jewels: This season’s accessories are all about commanding the spotlight—and who better to model them than the divas of Chicago’s drag community?

Published today at 9:00 a.m.

Photography by Adam Ouahmane
Styling by Jessica Moazami
Interviews by Teresa Manring

The Vixen

Years in drag Five

Performs at Untitled, Scarlet, Berlin, Beauty Bar, Hamburger Mary’s (Oak Park)

Drag persona “A sexy, energetic, sultry superhero.”

Behind the name “I love Vargas girls and 1920s pinup girls, and ‘vixen’ always comes up in those searches for vintage looks.”

Leather microbags worn as earrings, $150 each, Coach, 625 N. Michigan Ave. Furla microbag worn as fascinator, $248, furla.com. Proenza Schouler skirt worn as dress, $1,250, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

Imp Queen

Imp Queen

Years in drag Two

Performs at Debonair Social Club, Berlin, “anywhere but Halsted”

Behind the name “My friends started calling me Imp in college when I’d do things like take 18 shots of tequila and climb on a table.”

Top row of wig: Vita Fede gold and crystal collar, $565, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave. Middle row, from left: Beaded earrings, $78, J.Crew, 900 N. Michigan Ave.; old-plated earrings, $125, Coach; gold, pearl, and diamond earrings, $3,900, David Yurman, 919 N. Michigan Ave.; gold and cubic zirconia earrings, $90, Kendra Scott, 900 N. Michigan Ave.; gold and diamond feather earrings, $8,900, Sidney Garber, 118 E. Delaware Pl.; 18-karat gold bracelet, $5,600, Tiffany & Co., 730 N. Michigan Ave. Bottom row, from left: Crystal ring, $299, Swarovski, 540 N. Michigan Ave.; crystal-encrusted scissor pin, $395, and Lucite flower pin, $345, Alexis Bittar, 1710 N. Damen Ave.; diamond necklace, $51,000, Bulgari, 909 N. Michigan Ave.; Oscar de la Renta acrylic earrings, $425, Nordstrom. Zac Posen mink jacket with fox sleeves, $5,395, York Furrier, 107 N. York St., Elmhurst. Diamond bracelet, $19,200, Bulgari.

Aurora Gozmic

Aurora Gozmic

Years in drag Six

Performs at Scarlet, Berlin

Behind the name “Aurora is the goddess of dawn. To me, she represents a new beginning. And ‘Gozmic’ is to make it sound dirty.”

Drag persona “A high-fashion model from a different planet.”

Goat fur hat worn as epaulet, $1,100, Marc Jacobs, 11 E. Walton St. Felt fedora, $78, Banana Republic, 744 N. Michigan Ave. Christian Siriano silk blend gown, $5,900, farfetch.com.

Eva Young

Eva Young

Years in drag Nine. “I started one Halloween when I was 12—my friend and I went as zombie prostitutes. Since then, the heels have stayed on.”

Performs at Roscoe’s, Berlin

Behind the name “ ‘Young’ symbolizes my Asian heritage. And combined with ‘Eva,’ it’s short for ‘For Eva Young’—a nod to how early I started drag.”

As fascinator, from left: La Canadienne velvet booties, $375, lacanadienneshoes.com; jacquard booties, $119, ninewest.com; Christian Louboutin mesh booties, $995, Neiman Marcus. Nylon, rayon, and cotton dress, $998, Kate Spade, 56 E. Oak St.

Discord Addams

Discord Addams

Years in drag Five

Performs at Berlin

Behind the name “I liked that ‘Discord’ was ­androgynous—and synonymous with chaos. ‘Addams’ is from The Addams Family. Their names are always a play on words: Morticia, Fester.”

Crystal mesh necklace worn as mask, $199, Swarovski. Dyed fox fur jacket, $6,495, York Furrier.

Imp Queen in red

Imp Queen

Drag Persona “When I perform, I’m not in character—I’m an amplified version of myself. I’m not a traditional queen in that sense: I’m a nonbinary trans woman. By night, I present my body as an object that can carry fashion around. And by day, I’m that bitchy 11-year-old smoking cigarettes between dance classes at the Joffrey. All black, tight topknot, the whole thing.”

Satin trousers worn as a dress, $328, J. Crew. Oscar de la Renta silk earrings, $490, Neiman Marcus. Smoky quartz ring, $225, Alexis Bittar. In hand, from top: Sequin ankle boots, $945, Christian Louboutin, 58 E. Oak St.; Miu Miu slip-ons, $535, Neiman Marcus; python heels, $1,695, and python heels with fox fur strap, $1,695, Jimmy Choo, 114 E. Oak St.

Aurora Gozmic

Aurora Gozmic

Fashion Staple “I’m known for wearing a lot of gowns. There’s just something dramatic about them. That beautiful, formfitting, gorgeous thing—a gown, to me, is drag.”

Silk corset with Swarovski crystals, woven wire, and beading worn as choker, $1,295, Azeeza, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Helmut Lang wool dress, $345, Nordstrom. Leather and shearling platform slides, $225, Coach. On dress, from top: Alaïa python belt, $2,735, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St.; leather corset belt, $1,100, Bottega Veneta, 800 N. Michigan Ave.; velvet belt, $58, Banana Republic; Berge leather belt, $165, Ikram; Lanvin leather and pearl belt, $1,990, Ikram.

Eva Young

Eva Young

Beauty tip “Blend your makeup—take a powder puff and beat your face. I go at my face constantly throughout the makeup process. Unless you’re doing a look that’s not blended, you can’t blend enough.”

Worn as collar, from left: Chloe metal sunglasses, $376, MyEyeDr., 1212 N. Wells St.; Anna-Karin Karlsson acetate sunglasses with Swarovski crystal and 24-karat gold detail, $1,815, and Prada shell sunglasses, $450, Neiman Marcus; MCM sunglasses, $362, MyEyeDr.; Anna-Karin Karlsson acetate and 24-karat gold sunglasses, $1,120, Neiman Marcus. Lamb cape, $925, coledurkee.com. Miu Miu plastic sunglasses, $530, miumiu.com.

Discord Addams

Discord Addams

Drag persona “A rock star. Discord started in a trailer park, and she’s making her way to the big stage to be as popular as Bowie and Alice Cooper.”

Deerskin leather and shearling oversize handbag worn as hat, $2,645, Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Sequin and velvet bomber jacket worn backward, $8,500, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

The Vixen

The Vixen

Favorite accessory “Metallic eyeliner. I paint very soft and feminine, so the metallic liners are a reminder that, by the way, I’m a man. It adds a little more drag to the finish.”

Beauty tip “If you’re shopping and see something you like that comes in black and a different color, get the color. Everybody’s gonna get it in black.”

Steel and gold watch worn as choker, $17,150, Rolex, 636 N. Michigan Ave. Jacket worn as dress, $1,400, Coach. Model’s own heels.



