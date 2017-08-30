Imp Queen
Years in drag Two
Performs at Debonair Social Club, Berlin, “anywhere but Halsted”
Behind the name “My friends started calling me Imp in college when I’d do things like take 18 shots of tequila and climb on a table.”
Top row of wig: Vita Fede gold and crystal collar, $565, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave. Middle row, from left: Beaded earrings, $78, J.Crew, 900 N. Michigan Ave.; old-plated earrings, $125, Coach; gold, pearl, and diamond earrings, $3,900, David Yurman, 919 N. Michigan Ave.; gold and cubic zirconia earrings, $90, Kendra Scott, 900 N. Michigan Ave.; gold and diamond feather earrings, $8,900, Sidney Garber, 118 E. Delaware Pl.; 18-karat gold bracelet, $5,600, Tiffany & Co., 730 N. Michigan Ave. Bottom row, from left: Crystal ring, $299, Swarovski, 540 N. Michigan Ave.; crystal-encrusted scissor pin, $395, and Lucite flower pin, $345, Alexis Bittar, 1710 N. Damen Ave.; diamond necklace, $51,000, Bulgari, 909 N. Michigan Ave.; Oscar de la Renta acrylic earrings, $425, Nordstrom. Zac Posen mink jacket with fox sleeves, $5,395, York Furrier, 107 N. York St., Elmhurst. Diamond bracelet, $19,200, Bulgari.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.