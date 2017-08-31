Edit Module
Bright Accessories to Make Your Home Office Happier

Work from home in style.

By Barri Leiner Grant

Published today at 10:14 a.m.

Office accessories
Photo: Colin Beckett

1. Blotter

$225, Jonathan Adler.

2. Knock Knock pad

$12, Foursided.

3. Calepino scissors

$40, Greer.

4. Katie Leamon notebook

$11, Greer.

5. Time Concept notebook

$24, Foursided.

6. Kikkerland paperweight

$32, Foursided.

7. Ellepi stapler

$24, Elizabeth Grace.

8. Stalogy notebook

$8, Greer.

9. Notebook

$230, Smythson.

10. Delfonics pouch

$19, Greer.

11. Three by Three magnets

$9 to $11, Greer.

12. MT tape

$3, Paper Source.

13. Caran d’Ache pens

$54 each, Elizabeth Grace.

14. Tray

$98, Sir Madam.

15. Kate Spade tape dispenser

$24, Elizabeth Grace.

16. Penco ruler

$11, Greer.

17. Pouch

$14, Ban.dō.

18. 4B eraser

$2, Greer.

19. Caran d’Ache pencils

$4 each, Greer.

20. Katie Leamon notebook

$13, Greer.

21. Russell + Hazel pad

$20, Greer.

22. Desk

$2,150, Jonathan Adler.

23. Chair

$995, Jonathan Adler.

