Bright Accessories to Make Your Home Office Happier
Work from home in style.
1. Blotter
$225, Jonathan Adler.
2. Knock Knock pad
$12, Foursided.
3. Calepino scissors
$40, Greer.
4. Katie Leamon notebook
$11, Greer.
5. Time Concept notebook
$24, Foursided.
6. Kikkerland paperweight
$32, Foursided.
7. Ellepi stapler
$24, Elizabeth Grace.
8. Stalogy notebook
$8, Greer.
9. Notebook
$230, Smythson.
10. Delfonics pouch
$19, Greer.
11. Three by Three magnets
$9 to $11, Greer.
12. MT tape
$3, Paper Source.
13. Caran d’Ache pens
$54 each, Elizabeth Grace.
14. Tray
$98, Sir Madam.
15. Kate Spade tape dispenser
$24, Elizabeth Grace.
16. Penco ruler
$11, Greer.
17. Pouch
$14, Ban.dō.
18. 4B eraser
$2, Greer.
19. Caran d’Ache pencils
$4 each, Greer.
20. Katie Leamon notebook
$13, Greer.
21. Russell + Hazel pad
$20, Greer.
22. Desk
$2,150, Jonathan Adler.
23. Chair
$995, Jonathan Adler.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.