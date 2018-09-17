How to Spend $500 at Wellness by Anthropologie Anthropologie’s sister store aims to be a one-stop shop for holistic health.

Step aside, Goop. Anthropologie, the 26-year-old neo-bohemian brand, is putting its own imprimatur on the buzziest topic in beauty: holistic health. At Wellness by Anthropologie (111 E. Chicago Ave.), a 1,000-square-foot niche carved out of the chain’s Mag Mile–adjacent boutique, look for hard-to-find self-care products and prettier versions of drugstore staples. The goal is to provide a one-stop shop for the woman on a quest “to easily incorporate healthy practices into her everyday life,” says Catherine Moellering, general manager of the retailer’s beauty department. Pop by to test-drive lotions, potions, and unusual tools (facial rollers, love spell kits, a yoga mat that spirals closed like a ’90s snap bracelet) and see for yourself whether beauty truly is only skin-deep — or if an $80 gem-studded water bottle is the key to an inner glow.

$25 The School of Life colored pencil set Photos: Courtesy of Anthropologie

$80 YoYo Mats self-rolling yoga mat

$30 Bondi Wash hand soap

$170 CrownWorks rose quartz crystal comb

$69 WelleCo tea

$119 Vitruvi essential oil diffuser

This article appears in the September 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

