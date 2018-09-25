Edit Module
Inside the Storybook Home of a Glencoe Art Collector

Whimsical touches amp up the playfulness of this Cotswolds-style house.

Text by Heidi Mitchell

Published today at 10:47 a.m.

When a Glencoe art collector decided it was time to refresh his five-bedroom Tudor, he called his go-to interior designer, Denise Antonucci, principal of the Chicago-based ASI Interiors. “The house was like a drawing waiting to be animated,” Antonucci says. Together, they turned what was once a dark and gloomy suburban residence into an eccentric retreat of sophisticated whimsy, filled with color and texture.

Sunroom

Portuguese ceramic tiles inject color into this bright room, while the stained wood ceiling makes it feel “invigorating and nurturing,” Antonucci says.   Photo: Michael Alan Kaskel

Family Room

The custom-designed fireplace tiles were inspired by nature’s colors; an eclectic mix of animal sculptures brings the wilderness indoors.   Photo: Michael Alan Kaskel

Kitchen

Grass-cloth walls paired with a herringbone-patterned backsplash add subtle depth and tactile texture to the space.   Photo: Michael Alan Kaskel
Cubby

Antonucci converted an under used nook into the pooches’ alcove and decorated it with canine-themed wallpaper for extra flair.   Photo: Michael Alan Kaskel

Office

Soft light streams through a stained glass window Antonucci designed featuring deer; she drew from the owner’s extensive art collection to incorporate more faunal elements.   Photo: Michael Alan Kaskel

