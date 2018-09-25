Inside the Storybook Home of a Glencoe Art Collector
Whimsical touches amp up the playfulness of this Cotswolds-style house.
When a Glencoe art collector decided it was time to refresh his five-bedroom Tudor, he called his go-to interior designer, Denise Antonucci, principal of the Chicago-based ASI Interiors. “The house was like a drawing waiting to be animated,” Antonucci says. Together, they turned what was once a dark and gloomy suburban residence into an eccentric retreat of sophisticated whimsy, filled with color and texture.
