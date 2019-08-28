Fall Fashion 2019: Beauty and the Bauhaus Fifty years after Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s death, his work continues to leave a lasting impression. Architecture critic Blair Kamin explains Mies’s enduring influence. Photos by Clarissa BonetStyling by Jessica Moazami Published today at 4:41 p.m. Above: S.R. Crown Hall (1956) Illinois Institute of Technology, 3360 S. State St. “Crown Hall is the home of the IIT architecture department on a campus that Mies designed,” says Kamin. “It’s this airy temple of steel and glass, and this image captures the seemingly floating ceiling plane. Only modern materials allow you to design a light and elegant stair like this. Mies took industrial materials like the steel being made in Gary, and he gave them black-tie elegance.” Wool and silk dress, $4,400, Christian Dior, 931 N. Rush St. Calf leather booties, $1,295, Jimmy Choo, 114 E. Oak St. Burberry leather bag, $1,100, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St.
