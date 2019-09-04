Putting Chicago’s Baby Name Matchmakers to the Test Naming your child is an intensely personal decision. That’s why you should totally pay someone to do it for you.

Illustration: John Kenzie

With their new service Future Perfect, two local moms — Macaire Douglas and Chicago contributor Cara Sullivan — help solve baby-naming conundrums. We tested them with three scenarios.

Challenge:Millennial couple seeks hashtaggable name with no heteronormative affiliation.

Solution:XEN

Not Jen, not Ben, just Xen. Free of the confines of assigned identity, this child is woke AF.

Challenge:Euchre-playing, artisanal pickling couple requests name for accidental girl. Must look good tattooed and on a résumé.

Solution:DAHLIA

Mom can get the bloom inked on her arm. Dad can have the letters scripted across his chest.

Challenge:Him: Two adult children from previous marriage named John and Julia. Her: First baby, loves city names like London and Austin.

Solution:JAMESON

It sounds like a place, but no one has to tell Mom it isn’t. She can call him by his full name; Pop can shorten it to James.

