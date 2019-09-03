How to Sell Your Stuff Online Bill Rawski, owner of Zap Props and a prolific web salesman, offers some guidance.

Illustration: John Kenzie

Prioritize Pics

“Photos are the most important aspect, especially ones that point out any flaws in the item. Be honest — otherwise you’ll get called out.”

Anticipate Hagglers

“Look up the price for a comparable item in a verified sale, and once you decide what you want to settle for, list it for 10 percent more.”

Post Prudently

“Craigslist and Etsy are your best bets. I wouldn’t recommend eBay because there are too many people who say they’ll buy something and then don’t.”

Tell an Item’s Story

“What are you going to look at: ‘Barber chair for sale’ or ‘Barber chair for sale from the Oak Park shop run by Joe Capini’?”

Bundle Up

“It’s easier to sell multiple items at once rather than put out separate ads. A big list will attract people. You get more bang for your effort.”

