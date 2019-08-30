How to Spend $800 at Parachute, Purveyors of Viral Bathrobes
The easy-luxe bedding and bath brand brings better sleep to Lincoln Park.
By Heidi Mitchell
The online retailer Parachute’s uncannily absorbent bathrobes have a cult following. Thanks in part to omnipresent paid endorsements from podcast hosts, one style even became a viral sensation, with a 2,000-person waitlist. Launched in 2014 by PR and ad agency veteran Ariel Kaye, the company emphasizes pretension-free neutral-tone bedsheets, bath towels, and baby bundles. Now that Kaye has debuted the company’s seventh brick-and-mortar shop (last year’s holiday pop-up on Armitage has become a permanent location), you no longer have to wait for a duvet. Rest your head on a poofy down pillow, wrap yourself in a Turkish towel, or take a nap on the ergonomic mattress. No one will judge. Says Kaye: “Couldn’t we all use a little extra comfort right now?” 837 W. Armitage Ave.
