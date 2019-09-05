“As a developer, I’m often driving near construction, and debris douses my cars. I have a Range Rover, as well as a Smart car wrapped in Studio Three branding. I was introduced to Abel at River North Hand Car Wash by a mutual friend about 10 years back, and I now have a lifetime membership, paid upfront. No matter rain or shine, the car wash is open, and there is no car too dirty for it. If I’m busy, Abel will come to my office or home to pick up the car and return it — even right after a big snowstorm. He gets to tough areas, detailing every inch. If I have a scratch on my rims, Abel’s team gets those fixed. And when I get it back, the car smells and feels new again.” $5,000 for a lifetime membership; $160 for interior detailing. 356 W. Superior St., River North

This article appears in the September 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

