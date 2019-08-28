It’s Time to Upgrade Your Candleholders Brighten up a room in style with works from these local artists.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Christopher Gentner

The metalsmith makes solid brass sculptures for your table. His elegant pillars play with weight, balancing heavy cylindrical bodies atop small conical bases. $150 each. gentnerdesign.com

2. Mike Dreeben

The University of Chicago postgrad transforms scraps of teak and mango wood from his furniture business into sinusoidal candlesticks. $98 to $166. akmdcollection.com

3. Angela Venarchik

The landscape of the Midwest informs most of her simple designs. But her minimal pieces also draw inspiration from the East, embodying Japanese traditions of incorporating ceremony into everyday life. $32. angelavenarchik.com

4. Kate Clark

When she failed to find eye-catching candleholders for her wedding, the artist crafted her own. She now sells gemstone-like ones on Etsy, each precise piece a nod to her background in architecture. $35. etsy.com/shop/curatekatestudio

5. Anne Carnevale

The ceramicist prefers handmade uniqueness to machine-spun perfection. Her red stoneware candlesticks pay homage to Alexander Calder’s abstract sculptures and are available in three playful shapes. $56. carnevaleclay.com

This article appears in the September 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

