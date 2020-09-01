Beginning Genealogy: A Crash Course

You could take a DNA test to discover you’re 0.01 percent Icelandic. Or you could find rich stories about your particular relatives in this three-hour session at the city’s premier historical research library. The Newberry is renowned for its genealogical records, which it has been collecting since 1887. They include everything from the family trees of colonial Americans to legal and military records spanning the United States, Canada, and the British Isles. Beyond just teaching how to search the databases, Marsha Peterson-Maass, author of Fundamentals of Genealogy, will impart lessons on the creative thinking and diligence it takes to become a private investigator into your own lineage.

ONLINE Oct. 17. 9 a.m.–noon. newberry.org. $85 ($76.50 for members, seniors, and students)

A Siberian iris, one of many plants studied in the Morton Arboretum class Botanical Names Demystifed Photograph: Courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

Botanical Names Demystified

Morton Arboretum

Taking a first date on a nature walk is nice, but wouldn’t it be nicer if you could casually point out the mulberry-colored blossoms of a houndstongue and seductively whisper, “Cynoglossum officinale”? This power can be yours with the arboretum’s two-hour self-guided course from botanist Chris Benda, who not only teaches you how to identify (and pronounce) the scientific names of 40 plants native to Illinois but also shares the meanings so you can more easily remember them. (Cyno means “dog” in Latin, and glossum means “tongue,” a reference to the big, rough linguiform leaves — you can practically hear the panting.)

ONLINE Becomes available Sept. 22. mortonarb.org. $23 ($16 for members)



Of Snakes and Sandals

The prairie plant known as rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium) owes its name to the Meskwaki Indians, who used its root as an antidote for rattlesnake venom. But it has another claim to fame, says Morton Arboretum’s Chris Benda: “In southern Illinois, there was a site where a biologist was studying pack rats, and he found a nest that had a sandal-like object in it. He noted it in his report and moved on. Then an archaeologist found the sandal and had it tested, and it turned out to be made of 5,000-year-old rattlesnake master fibers. It is the oldest known textile in Illinois.”



Creative Writing Essentials

StoryStudio Chicago

Writing classes tend to assume that you’ve done the hardest part already: starting. Novelist Sarah Terez Rosenblum, by contrast, commences at square one, helping students tackle that most bedeviling question: “What do I write about?” During this eight-week course, she also teaches formal elements like tone, dialogue, and imagery so you can take that seed of an idea and grow it into a completed project.

ONLINE Sept. 14–Nov. 2. Mondays, 6:30–9 p.m. storystudiochicago.org. $500



A Little Self-Medication Is OK

“Smoke some pot or drink too much coffee — if you can do it responsibly — to take yourself out of the way you normally see things,” Sarah Terez Rosenblum tells students who are waiting for the words to come. “A lot of it is getting yourself out of your editorial mind and into a flow state, and giving yourself permission to fail.”



Critical Cultural Competency

Crossroads Antiracism Organizing and Training

Antiracism training is now in vogue, but so much of the teaching focuses on individual actions at the expense of understanding the root causes of bigotry. This discussion-based daylong workshop looks at the building blocks of white supremacy and the ways racism is woven into the fibers of our society and our institutions. The class also prompts participants to examine current events, like the coronavirus pandemic, through a racial-equity lens, with the ultimate goal of giving people the tools they need to know racism when they see it — and the language to speak up.

ONLINE Sept. 19. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. crossroadsantiracism.org. $25–$100 (based on income)

Hardwood Meditations: Basketball and Philosophy

Newberry Library

Warning: If the basketball superfans in your life take this class, they could become insufferable. Not only will they continue to effuse about stats, but they’ll start waxing poetic about how the sport epitomizes the Zen Buddhist practice of destroying the ego. Teacher Harrison Sherrod dips into everything from ludology (the study of play and games) to phenomenology (a branch of philosophy that privileges the experience of consciousness over rationality) in examining how philosophy and basketball relate.

ONLINE Nov. 17. 6–7:30 p.m. newberry.org. $40 ($36 for members, seniors, and students)



The Philosopher-Jock

To illustrate Heidegger’s concept of “being-in-the-world,” which can be understood as entering an intuitive flow state, the contemporary philosopher Hubert Dreyfus uses a Larry Bird quote: “[A lot of the] things I do on the court are just reactions to situations. … A lot of times, I’ve passed the basketball and not realized I’ve passed it until a moment or so later.”



How to View Art I

University of Chicago

In this 10-week course (the first of three, each focusing on a different era), instructor Ariela Lazar helps students with no formal knowledge of art history or appreciation tackle the question “What am I supposed to get out of this?” Lazar encourages students to create a “toolkit” of practical ways to engage with visual art— everything from the socioeconomic conditions of the period to the reasons behind formal choices like posing and body position. Focusing on the Art Institute’s premodern collection, Lazar helps students get curious and ask questions rather than rigidly memorize facts.

ONLINE Sept. 30–Dec. 9. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.–1 p.m. (Or Oct. 1–Dec. 10. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.–1 p.m.) grahamcourses.uchicago.edu. $475

New American Cinema, 1968–1975

University of Chicago

Cinephiles who are missing community while stuck at home will find one here. Covering the period known as the American New Wave, this eight-session class takes students back to a time when Hollywood giants like Martin Scorsese and George Lucas were young upstarts. Teacher Michael Latham leads viewing sessions and follow-up discussions covering some of the brightest auteurs of the era, including Arthur Penn, whose noirish 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde ushered in the movement — and divided critics — with its unapologetic portrayal of immorality.

ONLINE Jan. 7–Feb. 25. Thursdays, 1:30–4:30 p.m. grahamcourses.uchicago.edu. $425

Understanding the Brain: The Neurobiology of Everyday Life

University of Chicago

This 10-week self-guided class, offered on the massive open online course platform Coursera and taught by neurobiologist Peggy Mason, is the most popular of the university’s free listings. In short, digestible videos, Mason covers everything from embodied emotion (the connection between emotions and body states) to vestibular senses (the sensations that allow us to keep our balance and center of gravity) to the flurry of activity in our central nervous system responsible for the simple act of breathing.

ONLINE Available anytime. coursera.org/learn/neurobiology. Free

Virtual Listening Club: Orchestral Music

Music Institute of Chicago

Lawrence Eckerling, the award-winning conductor of the Evanston Symphony Orchestra, leads this “book club” for symphonic music. Club members listen on their own to Eckerling’s curated selections, then come together on Zoom for an hour a week over 15 weeks to discuss what they heard, delving into historical context and musical theory, as well as Eckerling’s performance notes. Throughout, the conductor urges his students to keep their “antennae up.” Do that, and you might just hear a jazzy connection between George Gershwin’s An American in Paris and Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major.

ONLINE Sept. 25–Jan. 22. Fridays, 10–11 a.m. musicinst.org/adult-studies. $135