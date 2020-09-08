Edit Module
Shelter in Style

A fall fashion guide that combines two of our favorite homebound trends: adopting a pet in need and adding bold color to brighten our days

Photos by Brian Sorg
Styling by Jessica Moazami

Published today at 3:31 p.m.

Above

Buddy, a macaw, was adopted two years ago from the Greater Chicago Cage Bird Society in Villa Park, which started in 1938 as a club for bird enthusiasts and opened an adoption center in 2013.

Sportmax wool dress, $1,790, Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Christian Dior calfskin boots, $1,590, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave. Silk tights, $495, Prada, 30 E. Oak St.

Paladin, a terrier mix, was adopted in July from PAWS Chicago, the largest animal shelter in the Midwest, with centers in Lincoln Park and Highland Park.

Wool dress and coat, prices upon request, Louis Vuitton, 919 N. Michigan Ave. Gabriela Artigas gold-plated brass pendant, $390, Space 519, 200 E. Chestnut St.

On right hand:Brass bangles, $125 and $195, and gold-plated brass ring, $95, nestjewelry.com. Lina Hernandez gold-plated brass ring with emerald and rose quartz, $130, Adornment + Theory, 2644 N. Milwaukee Ave.

On left hand:Brass bangle, $450, nestjewelry.com. Suhani Parekh silver ring, $198, Adornment + Theory.

On dog:Rachel Comey resin choker, $195, Space 519.  
Tamara, a domestic shorthair, was adopted from PAWS Chicago in August.

Cotton tote, $80, Vera Bradley, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie.  
Mickey and Timmy, sun conures, were adopted four years ago from the Greater Chicago Cage Bird Society.

La DoubleJ silk twill dress, $995, Nordstrom. Annie Handbags embossed crocodile handbag, $350, Cinnamon Boutique, 2104 W. Roscoe St.

On right hand:Brass ring, $148, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.

On left hand:Gabriela Artigas gold-filled ring, $250, Space 519. Lapis, carnelian, and Swarovski crystal bracelets, $58 each, Space 519.  
Atticus, a Staffordshire bull terrier mix, was adopted in August from New Leash on Life Chicago, which rescues older dogs and those with serious health needs.

Viscose maxi dress, $545, tanyataylor.com. Leather oxfords, $550, theofficeofangelascott.com. Viscose socks, $18, happysocks.com.

On right hand:Lisa Reico eco-resin cuff, $90, Adornment + Theory.

On left hand:Gabriela Artigas 18-karat gold-plated brass bracelet, $360, Space 519. Turquoise ring, $95, nestjewelry.com.  
Franny, an American pit bull terrier, was adopted four years ago from New Leash on Life.

Silk-based dress with leather piping, $2,200, silk tights, $495, and necklace, $1,100, leather sandals, price upon request, and bracelet, $1,150, Prada, 30 E. Oak St.

Bowl: $328, jonathanadler.com  
Washington, a lionhead rabbit, was adopted in July from Red Door Animal Shelter in West Rogers Park, which also rescues dogs, cats, horses, ducks, and chickens.

Silk dress, $895, Azeeza, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Jonathan Cohen x Dr. Martens boots with upcycled Swarovski crystals, $1,895, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St. Vanessa Chan steel and acrylic necklace, $105, Adornment + Theory. Clare V. suede tote, $495, Nordstrom.

On right hand:Enamel bracelets, $240 for a set of three, and gold-plated and enamel bracelets, $275 for a set of three, roxanneassoulin.com.

On left hand:Heishi shell bracelets, $115 for a set of 10, and gold-plated enamel bracelets, $270 for a set of three, roxanneassoulin.com.

Prop and Set Styling: Kelly McKaig
Model: Mariee Chante
Photo Assistant: Oscar Torres  

