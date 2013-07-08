A Year-Old Purse That’s Already a Classic
Alexandar McQueen’s Heroine satchel is young in handbag years, but it has the style and cross-generational appeal of a veteran fashion icon.
It generally takes years for a handbag design to be widely acknowledged as a classic. (Some that qualify: Marc Jacobs’ Stam, YSL’s Muse, and Proenza Schouler’s PS 1.) But as far as I’m concerned, Alexander McQueen’s Heroine—which celebrates its first birthday just this month—is already there.
The teardrop shape (visible in profile), clever handle-accommodating flap, and luxurious calfskin help make this bag feel both instantly familiar and yet very of the moment. A fabulous retiree in Boca could carry it off perfectly. So could the naughtiest 20-something Hollywood actress. (And many have.)
The best color? Black, of course.
$2,395 at Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave., or saks.com.
Share
Advertisement
Pattern Recognition
4 days ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.