Secret Supper at GT Prime

On October 17, Chicago magazine hosted 125 guests at GT Prime for the fourth and final Secret Supper of 2016. Executive chef Giuseppe Tentori served an exquisite multi-course meal complemented with a Journeyman Distillery specialty cocktail, presented by Celebrity Cruises, a Casa Noble tequila cocktail, Chloe wine, and Half Acre beer. Two additional VIP options were available to ticket purchasers including a private oyster-shucking class with wine at GT Fish & Oyster, and an exclusive cocktail reception at GT Prime featuring passed canapés and drinks. Presenting sponsor Cadillac provided all VIP guests with complimentary rides to and from the event, plus valet for all attendees. Rivers Casino hosted 16 guests in a private dining room where they received an extra dish, rib eye, and a special meet and greet with Chef Tentori. A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefited the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

