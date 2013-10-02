Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Chicago Guide

4 years
ago

Five Things to Do in Chicago This Week

On your agenda: Listen to some Verdi, watch some dance, and check out the weekend plans of Jackie Taylor, founder and director of Black Ensemble Theater.

5 years
ago

The Top 5 Things to Do This Week

On your agenda: Hideout Block Party, two new art exhibits, plus artist Rachel Niffenegger shares her weekend plans.

More stories

Edit Module