Winter’s Best Week Ever
Our top five picks for things to do this week: We’re not sure what’s in the water (er, slush), but this week offers an unparalleled lineup of concerts, screenings, and more—your best bets yet for conquering the winter blahs. Bonus: five freebies we would have paid for (but don’t have to)
PUBLIC NOTICE Monday’s screening of the Sundance Grand Jury prizewinner We Live in Public (above) includes DJs, a Q&A, and a healthy critique of our social networking obsession—all free.
THE FIVE
Don’t-miss picks for Wed 02.24.10 through Tue 03.02.10: We’re not sure what’s in the water (er, slush), but this week offers an unparalleled lineup of concerts, screenings, and more—your best bets yet for conquering the winter blahs. Bonus: five freebies we would have paid for (but don’t have to)
|1
|
film We Live in Public
|2
|
concerts Carolina Chocolate Drops
|3
|
theatre The Cabinet
|4
|
film Prisoner of Her Past
|5
|
dance Off the Wall and Onto the Stage
FREEBIES OF THE WEEK
galleries NOWS: Recent Work by Nathaniel Russell
Maybe you’ve seen his album covers for Sub Pop or his illustrations in Dwell. Russell, an artist recently relocated to nearby Indy from California, makes charming paintings, drawings, prints, and collages with ample doses of humor. It’s art that’s lively on its own, but goes even better with a mimosa and a side of bacon: His current show—at the newish Home Gallery, located in Laura Schaeffer and Andrew Nord’s Hyde Park residence—wraps Sunday but not before a closing-reception-slash-brunch-potluck. The public is invited to show up with a dish or a drink; Russell will be onsite, too, with a few new works.
GO: Feb 28: noon-3. Home Gallery, 1407 E 54th Pl. thelarch.org
opera South Shore Opera Company
When the Chicago native Marvin Lynn noted the lack of opera in his South Side community, he set out to remove the number one barrier: cost. This performance, by his now-year-old company, spotlights songs and arias from African American composers including William Grant Still, James Weldon Johnson, and Scott Joplin. Bonus: Check out our opera guide for more local high notes.
GO: Feb 27 at 5:30. South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S South Shore. southshoreopera.org
concerts Laura Veirs
She’s opened for The Decemberists and Tegan and Sara—concerts that didn’t come cheap—but this weekend you can hear this musician’s musician, a darling of My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Decemberist-in-Chief Colin Meloy, sing songs from her new album, July Flame, for free. (She also plays Schubas later the same night.)
GO: Feb 27 at 5:30. Corbett vs. Dempsey, 1120 N Ashland, 2nd floor. corbettvsdempsey.com
film Pete Seeger: The Power of Song
If it’s good enough for the Tribeca Film Festival, it’s good enough for you—especially if it’s free. See the only authorized biopic of the folk music legend when it screens at a real-life rock ’n’ roll den.
GO: Feb 28 at 7. Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western. emptybottle.com
museums William Eggleston: Democratic Camera, Photographs, and Video, 1961-2008
Saturated scenes, found bits of rusted-out detritus, anxious peeks at an evolving society: With a knack for capturing both color and decisive moments, Eggleston set the tone for generations of American photographers. Taking a page from Eggleston’s democratic playbook, the Art Institute waives admission for the entire month of February.
GO: Feb 27–May 23. Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S Michigan. artinstituteofchicago.org
Photography: Courtesy of IndiePix Films
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.