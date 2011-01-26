Drama Without Borders

theatre Being Harold Pinter We would say the behind-the-scenes drama is as compelling as what’s onstage, but that wouldn’t do justice to a play Tony Kushner told Chris Jones was “the best Pinter I’ve ever seen.” The short story: About a month ago, the members of Belarus Free Theatre slipped out of their embattled home country to make their date at New York’s Under the Radar Festival. But when that run ended January 16th, returning to Minsk almost certainly would have meant a group trip straight to jail. So Chicago got involved—more specifically, the Goodman and the League of Chicago Theatres—giving BFT a few more weeks to strategize and potentially apply for asylum. The moral: Some theatre changes your mind. Some changes your life. This staging—a blending of the Nobel Prize–winning playwright Harold Pinter and interviews with Belarusian political prisoners—could change the lives of 13 others. GO: $20. 1/27 (sold out), 28–29: Goodman Theatre, 170 N Dearborn. goodmantheatre.org . 2/4–6, 11–13: Mussetter-Struble Theater, Northwestern U, 1949 Campus, Evanston. tic.northwestern.edu . 2/18–20: Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Navy Pier, 800 E Grand. chicagoshakes.com

concerts Music Now featuring Mouse on Mars We knew Anna Clyne and Mason Bates were cool: Composers who moonlight as DJs and team up with filmmakers? Check. Pizza and beer at CSO concerts? Check. Which makes this latest installment of the composers-in-residence series, featuring the German electronic duo Mouse on Mars, icing on the cake—or, rather, pepperoni on the pie. GO: 1/31 at 7. $10–$20 includes a postconcert reception with, yes, pizza and beer. Harris Theater, 205 E Randolph. cso.org

museums Jim Nutt: Coming into Character Nutt’s first major Chicago exhibition in a decade offers a what-he’s-been-up-to-lately look at the hometown Hairy Who’er, with a focus on his 20-year preoccupation with painting the female head. A companion show, Seeing Is a Kind of Thinking, aims to put Nutt in context, with works by his contemporaries and later artists. For more backstory, pick up Chicago’s February issue, featuring a portrait of the artist’s 50-year marriage to fellow painter Gladys Nilsson (now that’s a long work in progress). GO: 1/29­–5/29. Open Tue 10–8, Wed–Sun 10–5. Free (kids under 12) to $12; free Tue. Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E Chicago. mcachicago.org

ALSO THIS WEEK: In another display of physical might, local teams of Siberian huskies put their handlers through dogsledding and skijoring demos 1/29–30 at Morton Arboretum . Onlookers who find themselves especially smitten can pet the pups and—warning, parents—sign up to adopt a rescued dog.

dance Pilobolus Dance Theatre If only we are so flexible at 40. Hard to believe it’s been four decades since this visionary troupe of gymnastic dance experimentalists first twisted their bodies into living sculptures. In a rare Chicago appearance, the witty counterculture contortionists share a retrospective of the best in optically illusive movement. GO: 1/28–29 at 7:30. $25–$55. Harris Theater, 205 E Randolph. harristheaterchicago.org

theatre Sex with Strangers Can a scenester (Stephen Louis Grush) with a white-hot blog about his sex life find happiness with a 30-something writer (Sally Murphy) whose career is on the wane? With a cast like this, it hardly matters: Laura Eason’s look at love, writing, and sex—a remount from Steppenwolf’s 2009 First Look Repertory—is a must-see. GO: Previews through 1/29; $20–$50. Run continues through 5/15; $20–$73. Steppenwolf, 1650 N Halsted. steppenwolf.org

WHAT I’M DOING THIS WEEKEND



Glenn Edgerton

Up next in our series of weekend plans from notable, in-the-know locals (a.k.a. people we like): Glenn Edgerton, the artistic director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, which just received a $50,000 grant from the Joyce Foundation for a new commission by the San Francisco–based choreographer Alonzo King, to be staged in 2012.

“It’s funny to think people care about what I’m doing”—we do!—“but I’m going to see Pilobolus [see above] on Friday night at the Harris Theater. I haven’t seen them in a few years, since back when I lived in New York, so it’s lucky that the Harris is presenting them.

“Monday night, I’m going to Music Now [see above], also at the Harris. My reasons for going are twofold: I’m interested not only in Mason Bates’s and Anna Clyne’s music, but I’m also thinking about future endeavors between Hubbard Street and the CSO. Our resident choreographer has staged a piece to a work by Bates in the past, so it’s all connected to what we do.

“Saturday and Sunday, I’m visiting with friends and going to one of my favorite restaurants in town, Avec. I’ll be toasting the Joyce Foundation. It’s just wonderful to be recognized for a project like this. You put ideas in motion, but when they’re picked up within the community by such a prestigious foundation, it becomes really exciting. It gives some validation to what we’re doing.

“Also on Sunday, we’ve got hundreds and hundreds of dancers converging on Hubbard Street, all vying for a spot in our summer intensive. In the last two years, we have taken dancers into our second company [Hubbard Street 2], so the program is a vehicle to recruit dancers. That goes all day Sunday. It’s a marathon, but the energy of it is really extraordinary—to have all of these young people converging on our studios. The sense of hope they bring is really infectious.”

FREEBIES OF THE WEEK

museums Printpalooza

BYO T-shirt for DIY screenprinting at this one-day ode to the art of the multiple run. Participating practitioners include Drive By, Cannonball, Spudnik, and Dumbo Presses—with the latter, a.k.a. artist Eric Fuertes, demonstrating his rocking-horse-as-printing-press technique onsite. Giddy-up.

GO: 1/29 from noon to 4. Block Museum of Art, Northwestern U, 40 Arts Circle, Evanston. blockmuseum.northwestern.edu