Drama Without Borders

Our top five picks for things to do this week: Life-changing theatre, no exaggeration . . . Nutt hangs again at the MCA . . . screenprint it yourself at the Block . . . and more
STRIPPED Belarus Free Theatre sheds its clothes and its homeland for Being Harold
Pinter, onstage now.
THE FIVE
Don’t-miss picks for Wed 01.26.11 through Tue 02.01.11
theatre Sex with Strangers
dance Pilobolus Dance Theatre
ALSO THIS WEEK: In another display of physical might, local teams of Siberian huskies put their handlers through dogsledding and skijoring demos 1/29–30 at Morton Arboretum. Onlookers who find themselves especially smitten can pet the pups and—warning, parents—sign up to adopt a rescued dog.
museums Jim Nutt: Coming into Character
concerts Music Now featuring Mouse on Mars
theatre Being Harold Pinter
WHAT I’M DOING THIS WEEKEND
Glenn Edgerton
Up next in our series of weekend plans from notable, in-the-know locals (a.k.a. people we like): Glenn Edgerton, the artistic director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, which just received a $50,000 grant from the Joyce Foundation for a new commission by the San Francisco–based choreographer Alonzo King, to be staged in 2012.
“It’s funny to think people care about what I’m doing”—we do!—“but I’m going to see Pilobolus [see above] on Friday night at the Harris Theater. I haven’t seen them in a few years, since back when I lived in New York, so it’s lucky that the Harris is presenting them.
“Monday night, I’m going to Music Now [see above], also at the Harris. My reasons for going are twofold: I’m interested not only in Mason Bates’s and Anna Clyne’s music, but I’m also thinking about future endeavors between Hubbard Street and the CSO. Our resident choreographer has staged a piece to a work by Bates in the past, so it’s all connected to what we do.
“Saturday and Sunday, I’m visiting with friends and going to one of my favorite restaurants in town, Avec. I’ll be toasting the Joyce Foundation. It’s just wonderful to be recognized for a project like this. You put ideas in motion, but when they’re picked up within the community by such a prestigious foundation, it becomes really exciting. It gives some validation to what we’re doing.
“Also on Sunday, we’ve got hundreds and hundreds of dancers converging on Hubbard Street, all vying for a spot in our summer intensive. In the last two years, we have taken dancers into our second company [Hubbard Street 2], so the program is a vehicle to recruit dancers. That goes all day Sunday. It’s a marathon, but the energy of it is really extraordinary—to have all of these young people converging on our studios. The sense of hope they bring is really infectious.”
FREEBIES OF THE WEEK
museums Printpalooza
BYO T-shirt for DIY screenprinting at this one-day ode to the art of the multiple run. Participating practitioners include Drive By, Cannonball, Spudnik, and Dumbo Presses—with the latter, a.k.a. artist Eric Fuertes, demonstrating his rocking-horse-as-printing-press technique onsite. Giddy-up.
GO: 1/29 from noon to 4. Block Museum of Art, Northwestern U, 40 Arts Circle, Evanston. blockmuseum.northwestern.edu
concerts Ólafur Arnalds
In the mold of Nico Muhly, Arnalds is a young composer whose work meanders fluidly from chamber music to pop. Also like Muhly, who wrote the score for the 2008 film The Reader, Arnalds has dabbled in cinematic undertakings: Another Happy Day, directed by Sam Levinson (son of Barry), debuted last weekend at Sundance. Such fresh talent certainly deserves your 15 bucks, but for those who’d like a free nip in advance of Arnalds’s Sunday-night gig at the MCA, we suggest an afternoon amuse-bouche at the Cultural Center.
GO: 1/30 at 3: Free. Preston Bradley Hall, Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E Washington. 312-744-6630. 1/30 at 7:30: $15. Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E Chicago. mcachicago.org
Photography: (Belarus Free Theatre) Aleksandr Paskannoi,
(Edgerton) Cheryl Mann
