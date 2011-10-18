Rodkin on How to Attract More Buyers to a Slow-Selling Home
Readers ask questions, and our real estate expert answers. This week, Sherry asks about garnering more buyer interest in a home with seemingly great appeal.
Send Dennis your real estate questions at dennis@rodkin.com.
Share
Advertisement
Which of These Two Loft Condos Would You Choose?
4 years ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.