Dish Flash: Boka Restaurant Group To Expand into Former Tizi Melloul Space

Boka Restaurant Group, which operates Boka, Landmark, Perennial, and the forthcoming Girl & the Goat, has made a deal for the restaurant space at 531 North Wells Street, the former home of Tizi Melloul. Kevin Boehm, a Boka Group partner, told us, “We have officially secured the building. We always loved this location, and so we were always interested if the space ever came up. We are still working on what we are doing there conceptually, so I don’t have a lot of news for you, but we now have the space.”

