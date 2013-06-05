First Bite: Honey Butter Fried Chicken
A pop-up event at Lula’s showed great promise for Honey Butter Fried Chicken, opening in August.
photo: chicago dining scout
Based on its one-night stand at Lula Cafe (2537 N. Kedzie Blvd., 773-489-9554), Honey Butter will be a fried chicken nirvana where the meat is tender and juicy, and crust is crusty and crispy.
Honey Butter Fried Chicken plans to open the coop August 1.
