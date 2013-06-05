Edit Module
First Bite: Honey Butter Fried Chicken

A pop-up event at Lula’s showed great promise for Honey Butter Fried Chicken, opening in August.

By Chicago dining staff

Published June 5, 2013

photo: chicago dining scout

A pop-up event at Lula Cafe served chicken fried to perfection

Based on its one-night stand at Lula Cafe (2537 N. Kedzie Blvd., 773-489-9554), Honey Butter will be a fried chicken nirvana where the meat is tender and juicy, and crust is crusty and crispy.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken plans to open the coop August 1.

 

