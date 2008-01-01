Last Girl Standing
10 years
ago
The It List: What’s Coming Up in Nightlife
1. You heard it here first: Dan Schwab of Avenue M has partnered with White Sox GM Kenny Williams to open an upscale sports bar late this fall or early winter in the West Loop, at 1113 West Randolph Street. There’s no name yet, and Schwab is open to suggestions. Post your best shot…
10 years
ago
The Last Hurrah
Last week was The Fiancé’s rite-of-passage dudefest commonly known as the Vegas bachelor party. Before his trip, I laid down one simple rule: No touching strippers in inappropriate places. That’s it. One rule. I didn’t ask him not to go to strip clubs; I didn’t remind him not to gamble away our life savings (he knows better). But maybe there should have been two simple rules. On our first weekend apart since getting engaged, it might have been nice for…
10 years
ago
No Bull: The scoop on Bull & Bear; plus, a new bar alert and celeb spotting
Luke Stoioff—along with fellow Stone Lotus partners David Rekhson and Brandon Zisman—has been working on Bull & Bear (431 N. Wells St.), a high-end sports bar for Loopers and traders, for more that a year. Although the place isn’t slated to open until mid-October, the trio already has a slew of other projects in the pipeline, including…
10 years
ago
Ten Things Men Should Know About Women
The wedding is about a month away, and I haven’t had an unaided night of sleep in weeks. My friends and my doctor have told me it’s perfectly normal to develop irrational anxieties before a wedding, as long as the panic has nothing to do with the decision to get married. Although I don’t have a single doubt about spending the rest of my life with The Fiancé, I’ve been a little apprehensive about the living together part—especially right now, when the two of us are still in a condo built for one…
10 years
ago
If the Shoe Fits: My Night at Hammond’s Horseshoe Casino
What I loved and hated—and felt suspiciously neutral about—at the newly renovated, $500 million Horseshoe Casino, floating just off Hammond, Indiana. I checked out the spot Friday on opening night, along with about 6,000 other partygoers. Is this Chicago’s next nightlife destination? You be the judge…
10 years
ago
The Accidental Bridezilla
The invitations went out last week, and suddenly everyone seems to have entered panic mode. The Fiancé, who typically keeps his cool under even the most strenuous circumstances, had to take a walk last Monday after I mentioned that some of our guests had already received their invites. It seems our pending nuptials are making even him a little nervous…
10 years
ago
Celebrity-palooza, Bar News, and more
There are after-parties, and then there are industry parties. Just about every club worth its cover was touting its own “official” Lollapalooza after-party last weekend. The Underground sent out mass emails and text messages bragging that Lindsay Lohan and waify gal pal Samantha Ronson were in the house—they were hanging out while Sammie’s Grammy Award-winning brother (and Sunday Lollapalooza act) DJ Mark Ronson spun at the club…
10 years
ago
Showers are the New Sweet Sixteens
When I was in high school, I had a Sweet Sixteen. I wore a bright blue and rainbow-striped sweater from Benetton with shoulder pads. The sweater was three sizes too big, and it swallowed its tighter, matching cousin, the sweater skirt. Who got invited to Sweet Sixteens was the stuff of Gossip Girl. Midway through my party (at the now-shuttered Brio in Highland Park), I sat front and center opening gifts, dolling out my best “oohs” and “ahhs” before 40 frenemies. I feigned excitement over a stuffed animal…
10 years
ago
Nightlife Scoop: Rockit GM Leaves the Ranch, and More
In one of the bigger bar shakeups of the year, Cary Michael, former GM of Rockit Bar & Grill, announced his resignation last week, just days after the head of Rockit Ranch’s PR, Maura Daley (aka the mayor’s niece), also said her goodbyes. I caught up with Michael to talk about his leaving and his in-the-works nightlife venture: an as-yet-unnamed spot in West Town (1371 W. Chicago Ave.) with partners Howard Natinsky (Five Star, Fat Cat) and Jim Dragatsis (Marigold)…
10 years
ago
Girls Gone Mild(ish)
Bachelorette parties aren’t what they used to be—or maybe I’m not who I used to be. After spending more than a decade reporting on the club circuit, the last thing I wanted for my own pre-marital sendoff was to run around town with a veil on my head. After all, bachelorette parties—and their accompanying paraphernalia—aren’t exactly a desired demographic at most nicer clubs downtown…
10 years
ago
This Week’s Nightlife Buzz: The It List
1. GQ has named its top 20 cocktails in America, and two are from Chicago: The Violet Hour’s Juliet & Romeo and Nacional 27’s Strawberry-Rhubarb-Basil-Balsamic Mojito. Agree? Disagree? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.
2. Zocalo and Partida Tequila team up for a tequila tasting tonight…
10 years
ago
Forget and Forgive
You know those couples who celebrate their relationship almost as often as they sneeze? I’m not just talking about married people. For these folks, nearly anything is a cause for celebration: the anniversary of a first date, a first kiss, a first joint trip to the grocery store. I find it irritating as hell. It’s almost as annoying as some of my female friends who refer to their husbands as “my husband” rather than just using his name—as if I won’t know whom they’re talking about…
10 years
ago
The It List
This Week’s Nightlife Buzz
1. Crimson Lounge celebrates its one-year anniversary—a lifetime in bar years—tonight, Thursday the 17th, with an event called Grand Opening 2.0 (we don’t quite get it either). Entertainment includes New York’s DJ Kiss and Belmont Burlesque. The party runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.; RSVP to crimson1year@zapwater.com.
2. It’s always someone’s anniversary somewhere: Also tonight…
10 years
ago