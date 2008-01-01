Marquee
Tall, Dark, and Hanson
Editor’s note: Change is coming to your inbox. Along with a retooling of our events coverage in the magazine (if you haven’t seen it lately, check out Chicago Guide in our March issue, on newsstands now), Marquee is getting a new name and a new look. Keep an eye out for the new Chicago Guide newsletter next Wednesday, featuring only the events worth your time and money. We know you’re busier, so we’re getting pickier. Let us know what you think.
Ex-Rated
The Ex Files
Can’t agree on how to celebrate V Day? Split the difference between a romantic dinner and ignoring the holiday altogether with Letters/X 6, Groundup Theatre’s guffaw-worthy annual roundup of Dear John letters recast as monologues, sketches, and songs performed by both people and puppets (yes, puppets). Cheap-date warning: The performance is free, although donations are accepted. The show runs 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and…
Killer Wales
Golden Boy
Larry Yando—a.k.a. Scrooge in the Goodman’s A Christmas Carol—as Everyman? We are so there. And to those who claim he never met a scene he didn’t chew to toothpicks: Bah, humbug! Yando stars in the toe-tapping immigration tale Goldbrick, inspired by the story of the Chicago-by-way-of-Wales musician Jon…
Brothers, The Bard, B-Movies
The Brothers Grim
Two similar-sounding plays from two very different playwrights unite in an experiment at American Theater Company (1909 W. Byron St.; atcweb.org). Sam Shepard’s True West, about a screenwriter and his thief of a brother, is traditionally cast white, while Topdog/Underdog, Suzan-Lori Parks’s Pulitzer-winner about an entertainer and his thief of a brother, is traditionally cast black. Beginning Thursday, February 5th, actors…
Fairey Tales
Newly Knighted
Hot off the press: We can put the speculation to bed. Heath Ledger did indeed score a posthumous Oscar nom for his much-buzzed-about turn in The Dark Knight, as announced Thursday by the Academy. If you missed the flick—costarring Chicago—during its first run…
O, Boy!
Super Tuesday
Inauguration tickets are impossible to snag, and D.C. hotels are booked. Console yourself with the thought that those lucky enough to attend President-elect Obama’s swearing in on Tuesday the 20th will be toughing it outside in the cold; then swallow your sour grapes with a free glass of bubbly at FitzGerald’s (6615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn; fitzgeraldsnightclub.com). Five bucks…
The Funny Bowl
Details Are Sketchy
The Super Bowl is still a good three weeks away, but those hankering for a taste of hard-fought competition fraught with blood, sweat, tears—and, bonus: laughs—can get their fill this weekend at Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival, a 131-show collection of the best of short-form comedy running through January 18th at Theatre Building Chicago (1225 W. Belmont Ave.; chicagosketchfest.com). Highlights include Unintentionally Hilarious, written and performed by junior-high students (because what’s more painfully funny than those awkward tween years?), 1 p.m. Saturday the 10th, or, for the truly bloodthirsty, Fordham University Comedy Troupe (whose acronym we’ll avoid spelling out here), a group that pulls no punches—seriously: check out their skit Nun Ruler—8 p.m. Friday the 9th and Saturday…
Midnight Spoils
Tough Talk
In the wake of all of the warm fuzzies and holiday cheer, what better way to return to the cynicism of the real world than a night with Neil LaBute? To cap off its season dedicated to the darkly comedic playwright, Profiles Theatre (4147 N. Broadway; profilestheatre.org) hosts an evening with LaBute on Saturday, January 3rd. A preshow reception begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by readings and an audience Q&A. Admission is $50 and includes a ticket to the theatre’s next…
All I Want for Xmas is a $2 Old Style
Darwin, Dinosaurs, Drag: Must Be Christmas at the Hideout
Here’s one you won’t see in back-to-back rotation on the ABC Family channel: The Third Annual Hideout Christmas Dinosaur Panto—a play modeled on the traditional British style of pantomime, which calls for lots of audience participation in the form of hissing and booing—follows Charles Darwin in his quest to discover the origins of Christmas, and stars such local luminaries as rocker Jon Langford (as a woman) and Hideout co-owner Tim Tuten (as the father of evolutionary theory). If that’s not trippy enough, Old Style cans are a mere $2. The show runs 7 and 10 p.m. Friday…
Awe, Nuts
What’s on Tap
Caroling is so anaerobic. You haven’t experienced “Winter Wonderland” until it’s been sweated out by a pack of hardcore hoofers. Case in point: Chicago Tap Theatre’s Tidings of Tap!, featuring choreography set to seasonal tunes from the Grinch theme to Hanukkah songs. Performances run 8 p.m. Friday the 12th and Saturday the 13th, 3 p.m. Sunday the 14th at U.I.C. Theater (1044 W. Harrison St.; chicagotaptheatre.com). Tickets are $18 to $30. Across town, Reggio “The Hoofer” McLaughlin leads his annual production The Nut Tapper (get those snickers out of the way now), a loose interpretation of, yes, The Nutcracker…
24-Hour Party People
What’s harder than crafting a scene out of nothing in front of a crowd of rowdy strangers? Doing it for 24 hours straight. The Second City (1608 N. Wells St.; 312-337-3992) presents its seventh annual 24-hour improv benefit The Second City That Never Sleeps: Letters to Santa, stocked with enough ensemble members, alumni, and guest artists to guarantee the hilarity will increase as sleep deprivation sets in. The show kicks off 9 p.m. Tuesday the 9th and finishes up 9 p.m. Wednesday the 10th with the added bonus of live-music sets from the local alt-country hero Robbie Fulks (noon Wednesday) and pop icons The Breeders…
Hot Toddy Holiday
Two Dudes A-Drinking
Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be over and everyone will need a drink. Or three. In Drinking & Writing Vol. IV: The 12 Steps of Xmas, Neo-Futurists Steve Mosqueda and Phil Ridarelli ruminate on hard-drinking authors from Kerouac to Bukowski to Cheever and Capote, as well as on their own drunken…
What the Dickens?
Scrooged!
Stores have had their halls decked since Halloween, but for those of us not running a retail establishment, the holiday season is just getting started. This year, leave consumer culture to the mallrats (who has money for excessive shopping anyway?) and go rogue with a couple of irreverent holiday…
One Size Fitz All
Great Scott!
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby is a classic tale of wealth, privilege, consequence, and the schism between the haves and have-nots. It’s also, as you probably remember from high school, a full-length book—which means Gatz, a marathon theatrical staging of the unabridged novel by the New York troupe Elevator Repair Service, runs a good six-plus…
Double, Double Toil and Trouble
It’s been an emotional week, but election-day jitters are nothing compared to the 400-hundred-year-and-counting eau de anxiety that clings to Macbeth. The backstage whispers—Ghosts! Accidents! Funny business!—are almost as old as the play itself, but Radio Macbeth blows the…