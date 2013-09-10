Sales Check
Here Are Chicago’s Best Black Friday Sales
When the deals go down, you better be ready.
Here’s What’s Happening in Chicago Shopping This Week
Chicago has a new take on a classic shoe, Iridium opens on State Street, and there are two big sample sales about to start.
What’s New in Chicago Shopping This Week
There’s a Chanel scavenger hunt, and the holiday sales are already starting.
The News and Deals in Chicago Shopping This Week
There are two excellent pop-up markets at Millennium Park, along with several sales all over the city.
Here’s the News in Chicago Shopping This Week
Haberdash launches a dapper men’s suit line, designer Derek Lam has a trunk show in Winnetka, and there’s a sweater sale on at Cerato.
Hit Two Excellent Pop-Up Markets at Millennium Park
Fashion Focus Chicago brings unique vendors to town for a chance to score stylish American-made men’s clothing, local jewelry, and more.
Two Huge Designer Sales Are Happening This Weekend
The Gilt City Warehouse Sale returns, and LA-based luxury consignment store Decades has a trunk sale at space519.
Steven Alan Is Here to Make Bucktown Look Better
The designer opened his first Chicago store on Damen Avenue last week. Here’s what’s been going fast—and some more news on sales in town this week.
Here Are the Top Sales in Chicago This Week
The new Market Supply Co. has deals on men’s and women’s vintage, eco-friendly jewelry, and haircuts. Plus, there are sales at Denim Lounge and Elmidae.
Here Are the Top Sales in Chicago This Week
There’s a truly unique set of oddities at the Rebuilding Exchange, and sales on high-end second-hand stuff at The Designer Closet and The Courtyard.
What You’ll Find Inside VMR, the New Designer Vintage Boutique on Oak Street
Plus: Jayson Home’s fall upholstery sale, a Manolo Blahnik trunk show, and six other great reasons to shop
Plan Your Week Around These Major Chicago-Only Sales
K.Amato, 1154 Lill Studio, and The Design Center at the Merchandise Mart all have big sales happening this week.
A Look Inside Souchi, Lincoln Park’s Newest Boutique
Knitwear designer Suzi Johnson’s second boutique is now open in Chicago. Plus: More top sales and openings in town.
Get Set for Twelve Days of Sales and Events on the Mile
The Magnificent Mile Shopping Festival runs August 22 through September 2. Here’s a guide to the action all over Michigan Avenue.
