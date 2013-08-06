Salvatore Ferragamo Is Back (and Much Bigger) Reopened after months of renovations, the Michigan Avenue store is twice its old size. There’s more news in Chicago sales and shopping this week, too.

Ferragamo Facelift

After closing for more than six months of renovations, Salvatore Ferragamo (645 N. Michigan Ave., 312-397-0464, salvatoreferragamo.it) has reopened with a brand new second floor. At 3,000 square feet, the new two-story building features a three-dimensional glowing glass wall with display windows, a full-length video wall, and updated lighting with “true color rendition.”

The store features the brand’s ready-to-wear collections (both women’s and men’s) as well as shoes, handbags, luggage, jewelry, eyewear, and other accessories. Two items from the fall/winter collection that we’ve got our eyes on: black patent calf leather pumps with cuff detail ($825, above) and an optic white crocodile handbag ($17,000).

Top Sales This Week

It’s last call for the designer boutique LISSA (750 N. Franklin St., 312-563-9470, lissachicago.com). As we shared last month, the River North store has decided to shutter, marking all clothing, jewelry, and handbags 50 to 70 percent off. Since Saturday is LISSA’s final day, all items are now an additional 20 percent off. To grab the savings online, use code EXTRA20.

Also wrapping up its closing sale is local children’s boutique Madison and Friends (43 E. Oak St., 312-642-6403, madisonandfriends.com). Buy two or more items and receive 80 percent off.

The Best of the Rest

On Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., Medium Cool (medium-cool.net) sets up an “art book fair” featuring more than 70 vendors at Prairie Production (1314 W. Randolph St.) in the West Loop.

Now through the end of the month, furniture showroom WPA Chicago (314 W. Superior St., 312-335-3855, wpachicago.com) holds a sample sale featuring floor model furniture, lighting, and home accessories marked up to 75 percent off.

Lincoln Park boutique Comfort Me (comfortmeboutique.com) takes the show on the road with a pop-up store at 5241 South Harper Avenue in Hyde Park. Stop by on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a grand opening bash with live music and light bites. Like its Lincoln Park mainstay (701 W. Armitage Ave.), Comfort Me’s pop-up shop will carry comfy yet stylish women’s apparel, unique jewelry from local designers, artisan gifts, and furnishings for the home.

Teen and tween boutique Frankie’s on the Park (2322 N. Clark St., 773-248-0400, frankiesonthepark.com) hosts a Teen Vogue back-to-school event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers can take runway photos and enter to win a back-to-school shopping spree.

Accessory and clothing boutique Notice (5028 N. Clark St., 872-208-3483, notice-this.com) continues its summer clearance blowout. Score handbags, dresses, and tops sale-priced from $5 to $50.

On Thursday, bridal shop The Left Bank (1155 W. Webster Ave., 773-929-7422, leftbankjewelry.com) holds an event with Kim Petyt, author of the new book, The Paris Wedding. Stop in from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to enjoy St. Germain cocktails and sweets from TipsyCake and to check out a new line of fashion jewelry from Paris (marked 20 percent off during the event).

